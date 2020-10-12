USV - Sebamed appoints The Womb as strategy and creative partners

USV – Sebamed has appointed The Womb to handle its strategy and creative duties without the conventional multi-agency pitch. The agency will be responsible for building a new strategic platform for Sebamed, and communication of its entire portfolio.

Shashi Ranjan, Country Head: Sebamed India & USV FMCG Business, said, “Sebamed as a brand has the potential to create a paradigm shift in Skin & Haircare through its unique pH5.5 advantage. We are looking at behavioural change from consumers to challenge their existing choices and choose right options basis verifiable facts. As the Brand has tremendous potential to disrupt the category, we needed a partner who can do complete justice to our aspirations. The Womb, with their passion for nurturing and building challenger brands and cultural approach to taking brands to market, was a very natural choice. We are looking forward to a great partnership.”

Navin Talreja, Founding Partner, The Womb, had this to say on the win, “We are a challenger brand ourselves so are always excited with the opportunity to work a brand that is one too. And when it is one with as much substantivity as Sebamed, you know that the fight with the market leader will be interesting, to say the least. We look forward to building the business for Sebamed in India. We look forward to this journey with great excitement. Special mention to all at Sebamed who reposed their faith and trust in The Womb by awarding us the brand without a pitch.”

Kawal Shoor, Founding Partner, The Womb, added, "All Sebamed products sold in India are imported from Germany. Are made in Germany. That means they're not just built without compromise but has a valid rationale for being considered premium when picked up from Indian shelves. Every Sebamed product is conceptualised and manufactured with science and honesty at its heart and is for everyone, but because of its high price, a big part of strategy building will be to answer 'who will buy it', 'from where will she buy it', 'why will she prefer it over others', and 'how will she continue to buy it'. New opportunities have opened up due to certain issues that a leader brand is facing in baby care, and we're excited to help a deserving brand like Sebamed take centre stage in Indian minds."