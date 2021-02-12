TV9 ropes in senior journalist Deep Upadhyay

Senior journalist Deep Upadhyay is joining the leadership team of TV9 Network, as it makes an aggressive foray into the content convergence space.

Deep joins TV9 Network from News24 where he has had a successful stint as Managing Editor for more than seven years. During his long career, he has worked with various prominent Media Houses like India TV, Zee News and Dainik Bhaskar. One of his most challenging assignments was to set up the Newsroom of Ariana, the first News Channel of Afghanistan after the fall of the Taliban.

A son of the hills, Deep was born and brought up in Nainital, he likes to read Biographies, History and Political Economics. During his leisure, he loves to cook for his daughters.

Barun Das, CEO, TV9 Network said: "Deep will be a key member of our aggressive convergence strategy. Content is never platform agnostic. Future form of news and content pertaining to current affairs is still evolving worldwide. At TV9 Network, we wish to be ahead of that evolution curve and that is where Deep, with his unique ability to understand news and how it needs to be served to evolving audiences, will fit the bill best."

Deep Upadhyay said: "I am delighted to be joining TV9 Network, India's biggest television news network, at a time when it is expanding aggressively into the content convergence space. I am looking forward to working with the team at TV9 that has some of the best brains in the business."

