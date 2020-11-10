TRUST Group appoints Tilt Brand Solutions as strategic & creative partner

TRUST group has onboarded Tilt Brand Solutions as its brand and communication consultancy. A full-service mandate, the consultancy will drive and manage strategy and creative for the group, both online and offline.

The consultancy’s first responsibility will be to help the TRUST Group launch and sustain its maiden mutual fund venture, TRUST Mutual Fund - to build a strong and enduring brand foundation, to ensure that the launch breaks through both the clutter and the apprehensions during the current times.

Commenting on the partnership, Sandeep Bagla, Chief Executive Officer, TRUST Mutual Fund, said: “TRUST is a group known for its innovation streak and we have a differentiated fund management strategy in our Mutual Fund offering as well. We wanted to partner with a marketing agency with a bent of mind consistent with our philosophy, and we are confident that TILT will be able to help us achieve a clear and credible positioning in the mind of the investors.”

Paul Dueman, Chief Strategy Officer, Tilt Brand Solutions, says: “The need of the hour given the current socio-economic backdrop is for institutional investors to future-plan for the medium to long term, with the ability to capitalize during this downturn, while gearing up for the recovery. We at Tilt are confident to partner TRUST MF to successfully launch its fixed income funds and take pride in the fact that we will be part of the team that is responsible to bring Corporate India this innovative fund during these uncertain times.”