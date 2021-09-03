The Advertising Club elects Partha Sinha as President

Advertising, marketing and media industry’s apex body – The Advertising Club today announced the Managing Committee for the current fiscal, i.e., F.Y. 2021-2022, at its 67th Annual General Meeting. Partha Sinha, President – Response Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd., has been elected to lead the body.

Speaking about the appointment Partha Sinha, President, The Advertising Club, said, “It’s an honour to be able to serve as the President of The Advertising Club. We have a very powerful management team this year and we want to do some meaningful engagement with the advertising, media and marketing community. Last 16 months have been really difficult for the fraternity and we would like to ensure that we work closely with everyone to get some of the mojo back. Our primary focus will remain excellence. We will celebrate excellence, train people to create excellence and create forums where people can exchange thoughts and ideas around excellence.”

The below members were elected unopposed.

The Office Bearers of The Advertising Club for 2021-2022 are:

Partha Sinha : President

Rana Barua : Vice President

Shashi Sinha : Secretary

Mitrajit Bhattacharya : Jt. Secretary

Bhaskar Das : Treasurer

Managing Committee Members include the below industry leaders who will play a decisive role in driving synergies and ensuring the success of all



The Advertising Club initiatives:

Punitha Arumugam

Vikram Sakhuja

Ajay Kakar

Debabrata Mukherjee

Rahul Johri

Aditya Swamy

Pradeep Dwivedi

In addition, given below is the list co-opted industry professionals:

Raj Nayak

Sonia Huria

Sidharth Rao

The below list of leaders will continue to bring value to The Advertising Club through their expertise and deep understanding of the respective industry segments:

Avinash Pant

Kartik Sharma

Ajay Chandwani

Sapangeet Rajwant

Namrata Tata

Rathi Gangappa

Sabbas Joseph

Sanjay Adesara

Vikas Khanchandani

Malcolm Raphael

Partho Dasgupta will continue as a member of the Managing Committee as the Immediate Past President for the ensuing year.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)