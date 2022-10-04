Taboola announces exclusive 2-year partnership with Sandesh

Taboola announced an exclusive two-year partnership with Sandesh, one of the leading regional Gujarati dailies.



The partnership will enable Sandesh to tap Taboola’s discovery platform and suites of products on the website, and mobile applications to amplify its audience engagement, monetization, and capitalize on traffic.



Under the exclusive partnership, Sandesh will leverage Taboola Feed, a vertical-scrolling feed, to provide its 65 million Gujaratis across Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, and Bhuj with a seamless flow of personalized content recommendations. With Taboola Widget, the publication will be able to personalize its online properties and help in delivering a unique experience to its English and Gujarati audience. Taboola Widget will also enable Sandesh to promote both organic and sponsored content to their readers, alternately driving growth around engagement and monetization.



Viral Gandhi, Vice President – Digital Media, Sandesh said, “India continues to be the fastest growing market with content consumption rising at a rapid pace. Digital publishers are being discovered by consumers. With a plethora of options to consume content in today’s time, publishers seek to preserve the trust of their existing consumers. It is important for them to keep the loyalty of their new users and retain the existing ones by building a relationship with readers and providing them with a unique value proposition. To scale in this journey, we are pleased to announce our partnership with Taboola as our trusted technology partner to drive value for our readers and amplify our revenue growth with their advanced product offerings. We are excited to bring Taboola on board to boost readers’ loyalty and drive readership engagement.”

Taboola’s journey towards building new technologies helps publications drive reader engagement and stimulate consumers’ interest by discovering the content of their choice.

