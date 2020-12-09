Sudhir Shukla promoted as Head of Marketing – Sports at The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company has promoted Sudhir Shukla as Head of marketing- Sports. Shukla now will be heading marketing for the entire sports portfolio at Star Sports.

Shukla has been associated with the company for over four years. He joined the company in 2016 as VP and Head- Marketing & Brand Strategy. Later on, he was elevated as Senior Vice President- Cricket.

Prior to joining Star, Shukla was working with Mondelez International as head- modern trade, CSD and away from (NCD) channel. He was associated with Mondelez for over 10 years.