SPN's NP Singh honoured as 'Media Person of the Year 2021' by IAA

Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) India’s MD & CEO, N.P. Singh has been honoured as the ‘Media Person of the Year 2021’ by the International Advertising Association. He received the award from Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Honorable Governor of Maharashtra.

The IAA Leadership Awards are among the most respected and distinguished leadership awards within the marketing, advertising, and media domain. In its eighth edition, the IAA Leadership Awards honoured prolific individuals for their invaluable contribution to their organization and the industry at large.

Mr. N.P. Singh has been a pioneer in transforming the Media and Entertainment industry and has contributed to this sector for more than two decades. His long-standing association with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has played a pivotal role across the spectrum of Media and Entertainment operations, from spearheading the rise of rich, diverse, and, most importantly, progressive content to providing the industry with an insightful understanding of the broadcast and digital viewership. At SPN, Mr Singh has firmly laid the foundation of a forward-moving and agile broadcasting network in India that has moved beyond traditional broadcasting, spearheading a smooth amalgam of both traditional and digital. The portfolio of his achievements and his contribution has helped shape the present-day Media and Entertainment landscape in India.

The International Advertising Association is the world’s only globally-focused integrated advertising trade association with membership representing advertisers, advertising agencies and the media. The IAA in India is seen as the most active chapter by IAA Global, which is well-recognized for some of its marquee events like the IAA Leadership Awards, IAA Olive Crown Awards, IAA Debates, IAA Conversations, IAA Young Turks Forum and an array of IAA knowledge seminars, webinars, workshops, conclaves, to name a few. The IAA Leadership Awards is a testament to IAA’s most prominent efforts to celebrate enormous professional contributions and deliver unparalleled business success.

