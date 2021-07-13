Sociowash retains Oral-B India’s mandate

The digital agency will be continuing its partnership with the brand for the second year in a row

Digital agency Sociowash has retained the mandate for Oral-B for another year.

“With Oral-B, the objective was to build a new-age brand narrative that would increase user engagement and initiate a conversation about the importance of dental hygiene. The same was done to generate significant brand impact, by connecting audiences through campaigns with resonating messages,” the agency said.

Sociowash along with Oral-B created and executed campaigns like Muskaan Zindagi Ki, Smile Suraksha Programme, and Oral-B: Magical brushing for kids playlist, that have helped the brand uplift its presence on digital.

Speaking on the announcement, Pranav Agarwal, Co-founder, Sociowash said, "We cherish our relationship with the brand over the past year. Oral-B has really been a game changer in the industry that delivers innovative products with exceptional quality and creates content that is relatable and real. We're not only excited to have them on board again but we're also super pumped to work on new and diverse content to level up the brand in terms of its visibility. Our ambition is to move forward with the brand storyline and further expand the brand presence on these digital channels."

