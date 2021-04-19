Social Donut bags creative and media mandate for Slate

Following a multi-agency pitch, Social Donut India has bagged the digital mandate for Slate.

Having worked with brands like ZoomCar, Blazeclan, Betway, Social Donut will now help Slate with their digital campaign planning, social media management, creative thinking, to establish Slate as a go-to brand for SMEs to manage their accounting and compliance services in India.

Jinal Shah, AVP Product Marketing, Slate said “We were looking for a strategic approach towards our brand positioning and aligning our brand voice with the SME sector. We selected Social Donut as our agency partner as the strengths and expertise of Social Donut are parallel to our thinking, and together we will do quite interesting work.”

Slate is a Cash Flow Management Platform for small businesses. Its technology-led service makes a business owner’s life simpler by providing real-time access to actionable financial data, and a dedicated team to manage the company’s books.

Abhinay Rege, Managing Partner & CEO at Social Donut said, “We are excited to partner with Slate to make it the go-to solution for SMEs for their cash flow management and compliance needs. We see great potential for Slate to be a front runner and thought leader in the Fintech revolution. Using strategic methodologies, evolving marketing techniques, and brand comm, we will position Slate as a prerequisite solution for SMEs and start-ups. We look forward to a long-lasting and mutually beneficial partnership.”

To evolve Slate’s digital presence, Social Donut will help this start-up digitize their core and go through a significant digital transformation at scale.

