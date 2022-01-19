Singapore Tourism Board appoints BBH and Zenith to manage global creative & media duties
The appointment is for two years and three months
BBH and Zenith have been appointed by the Singapore Tourism Board to manage global creative and media duties, as per media reports.
The pitch was called in October last year. The agencies have been appointed for two years and three months. The contract could be further renewed on an annual basis for three years, reports said.
The account was previously being managed by TBWA\Singapore, which did not participate in the pitch.
