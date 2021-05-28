Siddharth Jain elevated as Chief Operating Officer of Merilytics

A go-getter by nature, Siddharth Jain is the Chief Operating Officer at Merilytics - a company whose presence is being felt in the data analytics space the world over. As one of the senior members of the leadership board, Siddharth spearheads all the internal operations, directly handling Recruitment, Learning, and Development. Additionally, he upholds the task of ensuring project delivery to clients and possesses a knack for dealing with sub-set of projects and a top-down oversight of the employees.

An alumnus of one of India’s renowned tech institutions, IIT Madras, Siddharth graduated with a Bachelors in Electrical Engineering from the prestigious school. He continued his academic sojourn with an MBA from one of the United States' best universities, Yale School of Management. Further to this, Siddharth is among the 12 Silver Scholars of the Yale Silver Scholars program that includes people from far corners of the world. It is an honor shared only by two Indians from his batch, of which he is one. Upon graduating, Siddharth wasted no time in pursuing his career goals. He started by working with Dell/EMC in their Business Operations unit before heading to work with Merilytics, where he acquired immense and in-depth knowledge about data analytics.

Siddharth’s drive and ability to learn on the go propelled him towards leadership positions, as he moved from Manager to Sr. VP at Merilytics within three years. His abilities shone all the way through, as he could strengthen and grow most client relationships by personally ensuring consistent and continuous delivery of thought partnerships. His goal for the company is to scale new peaks and grow swiftly and organically. Siddharth now has his eyes set on championing Merilytics' operations and fuel its growth by setting up the necessary processes with the right people. His vision is to lead Merilytics into the big-league as one of the top-tier Data Analytics firms globally. He also wishes to continue being a recruiter and hire some of the best talents in the space.

When he is not involved with his pro-active and busy professional life, Siddharth enjoys watching and taking part in sporting events like Cricket, Football, Basketball, etc.

