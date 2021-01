Siddharth Biswas joins India TV as AVP- Strategy and Special Project

Biswas was earlier associated with PTC Network as their Head- Brand Marketing & Digital

Siddharth Biswas has joined India TV as AVP- Strategy and Special Project.

Before this, Biswas was associated with PTC Network as their Head- Brand Marketing & Digital. He quit this position earlier this month.

In the past Biswas has handled brand marketing of media giants like Zee, Dainik Bhaskar, and Jagran Prakashan.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)