Shemaroo's revenue increases 23% to Rs 381.38 crore in FY22
Total expenses jumped 13.1% to Rs 378.08 crore as against Rs 334.26 crore in FY21
Shemaroo Entertainment's revenue from operations for the fiscal ended 31st March 2022 has increased 23% to Rs 381.38 crore compared to Rs 311.11 crore in the previous fiscal ended 31st March 2021.
Total expenses jumped 13.1% to Rs 378.08 crore as against Rs 334.26 crore in FY21. The company was back in the black with a net profit of Rs 5.07 crore compared to a net loss of Rs 21.88 crore.
For the fourth quarter ended 31st March 2022, the company's revenue surged 21% to Rs 93.59 crore compared to Rs 77.63 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
Total expenses rose 23% to Rs 92.43 crore from Rs 75.42 crore. Net profit shrank by 4.3% to Rs 1.75 crore from Rs 1.83 crore.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube