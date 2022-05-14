Shemaroo's revenue increases 23% to Rs 381.38 crore in FY22

Total expenses jumped 13.1% to Rs 378.08 crore as against Rs 334.26 crore in FY21

Shemaroo Entertainment's revenue from operations for the fiscal ended 31st March 2022 has increased 23% to Rs 381.38 crore compared to Rs 311.11 crore in the previous fiscal ended 31st March 2021.

Total expenses jumped 13.1% to Rs 378.08 crore as against Rs 334.26 crore in FY21. The company was back in the black with a net profit of Rs 5.07 crore compared to a net loss of Rs 21.88 crore.

For the fourth quarter ended 31st March 2022, the company's revenue surged 21% to Rs 93.59 crore compared to Rs 77.63 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses rose 23% to Rs 92.43 crore from Rs 75.42 crore. Net profit shrank by 4.3% to Rs 1.75 crore from Rs 1.83 crore.

