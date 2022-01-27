Shemaroo reports consolidated revenue of Rs 89.9 crore in Q3

Digital media revenue grew 19.4% to Rs 47.6 crore while traditional media revenue was down 12.2% to Rs 42.3 crore

Shemaroo Entertainment's consolidated revenue for the quarter ended 31st December has increased 2.1% to Rs 89.9 crore from Rs 88 crore in Q3 FY21. Digital media revenue grew 19.4% to Rs 47.6 crore from Rs 39.9 crore while traditional media revenue was down 12.2% to Rs 42.3 crore from Rs 48.1 crore.

Total expenses remained flat at Rs 81 crore. EBITDA increased 38.4% to Rs 9.8 crore as against Rs 7.1 crore. The company posted a net profit of Rs 1.9 crore as against a net loss of Rs 1.7 crore.

The company noted that large advertisers are facing a triple threat of rising input costs, slowdown in rural consumption and the looming fear of country-wide lockdown, all leading to cautious advertising spends across channels. It added that the company has maintained positive margins during the quarter despite challenges on both viewership and advertiser spends.



During the quarter, the company released 13 new titles across movies, web series and plays. It also released the original web series 'Yamraj Calling' and 'Benaqaab'. It also released a theatrical blockbuster ‘Dhuandhaar’.



Shemaroo crossed 57.7 million subscribers on its YouTube channel ‘FilmiGaane’ which is now the 20th most subscribed channel in the world. It also inked a partnership with Spotify for its Shrimad Bhagavad Gita podcast. It launched a new DTH service ‘Classic TV’ on Tata Sky in December 2021.



In broadcasting, the company increased its out-of-home mobility on account of unlocking and the festive season affected the overall television viewership. ShemarooTV, it said, continued its upward trajectory in ratings while Shemaroo MarathiBana's ratings remained steady during the quarter.

