Shamsuddin Jasani gets additional responsibility of Isobar Consulting South Asia: Reports

Shamsuddin Jasani, Managing Director - south Asia, has reportedly been given additional responsibility for Isobar Consulting South Asia.

According to media reports, he will head the division that was launched earlier this year.

Dentsu announced the launch of Isobar Consulting earlier in July 2020. The agency helps brands define their digital transformation strategies. Isobar Consulting is led by Priyanka Agrawal as Country Head. Rahul Vengalil is the Chief business Officer. Both Agrawal and Vengalil had been reporting to Jasani.