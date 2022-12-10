SEBI freezes Brightcom promoter Reddy’s accounts, Brightcom says no freeze
According to the official information on the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) website, all accounts of Reddy have been frozen with effect from order dated 21 November 2022
Following the orders from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), all accounts of Brightcom Group Promoter M Suresh Kumar Reddy have been frozen. According to the official information on the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) website, all accounts of Reddy have been frozen with effect from order dated 21 November 2022. While the NSDL website has no information on unfreezing the accounts so far, the company has stated that the matter has been taken care of and the authorities have instructed that all accounts be unfrozen with effect from 29 November 2022.
The website states that the accounts have been frozen based on intimation received from the Stock Exchanges, as per the SEBI Circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD/CIR/P/2020/12 dated January 22, 2020 _NSE Email dt. 21.11.2022.
It may be recalled that Reddy, who is the promoter of Hyderabad based Brightcom Digital has been in the eye of a storm for quite some time. According to available information, in April this year it had become evident that the 19 crores shares of this Hyderabad based digital marketing solutions company, which were held by Reddy and other promoters of the company, had gone “missing” from the shareholding pattern that was shared with stock exchanges.
According to the insider trading rules, whenever promoters sell or transfer shares, they have to inform the stock exchanges about this change oh hands, giving complete details of new and old owners. However, there was no communication to this effect to the exchanges from Brightcom in the first quarter of January to March 2022, despite over 17% of the promoter holding changing hands.
Brightcom and SEBI’s tussle goes back to February 2022, as per the information. On 28 February 2022, Brightcom Group made a shocking revelation, saying that it had received a notice from SEBI five months ago, intimating it of a forensic audit of its books. SEBI’s notice was received on 16 September 2021, a day before the company announced that it was going to raise over Rs 500 crore through a preferential allotment of warrants.
It can be recalled that from June 2021, until the day the company made the disclosure to stock exchanges, although the investors had no idea about the SEBI orders, Brightcom’s shares continued to perform bright. Between June and December, they jumped over 2,000%, compared to a 15% gain in the BSE small cap index.
While it was yet to be seen why SEBI was sitting silent since April this year, the action of freezing Reddy’s accounts are a clear indication that SEBI has finally swung into action against Brightcom and the company might be moving towards a state of insolvency, leading to a high risk financial crisis. This may be yet another case on the lines of companies like DHFL and Satyam, where the resolution came in only because either the government or the regulator stepped in early enough by appointing top-rung and respected professionals to oversee the process, backing them fully, and insulating them from legal challenges
Brightcom Says No Freeze on Promoter Shares
In an official information, Brightcom Group said that there is no freeze on promoter shares. This was in connection with the delay in the joining date of the new Company Secretary. The promoter NSDL accounts were frozen on November 25, 2022 However, the Company Secretary was already appointed on November 12th, 2022 board meeting and the Company informed the exchanges. Post which, the authorities instructed that the accounts be unfrozen on November 29 2022.
CRED to acquire SaaS company CreditVidya
The deal is a mix of cash and stock
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 29, 2022 2:40 PM | 2 min read
Indian fintech company CRED is set to acquire CreditVidya - a SaaS company that offers a lending-as-a-service platform. The transaction is a mix of cash & stock, and closure of the acquisition is subject to requisite approvals.
CreditVidya’s full-stack platform enables businesses to embed customized credit products through easy-to-integrate APIs.
Kunal Shah, founder, CRED, said, “Expanding access to credit is a key driver for financial progress. CreditVidya's patented tech stack uncovers signals of trust among under-served cohorts. We look forward to supporting them in powering an inclusive credit ecosystem.”
Abhishek Agarwal, co-founder & CEO, CreditVidya, said, “We’ve invested in building category-defining products that bring financial services to credit under-served Indians through our partners, transforming how risk is assessed and trust measured to drive financial inclusion. In our next phase of our growth, as we build brand and scale distribution, we are excited to learn from the CRED team.”
“In the last few years, we have leveraged the power of technology to expand access to credit. As we step forward into a new era of growth with CRED, I would like to thank our team and partners for their continued faith in our mission,” added Rajiv Raj, co-founder & Director, CreditVidya.
CRED and CreditVidya will continue to operate independently. CreditVidya’s 200+ team members will get all the benefits extended to CRED team members, including its ESOP program.
Mankind Pharma acquires majority stake in Upakarma Ayurveda
The investment will help Upakarma Ayurveda to strive to penetrate the market leveraging the strong distribution network of Mankind Pharma
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 28, 2022 8:11 PM | 1 min read
Upakarma Ayurveda offers products ranging from improving health and wellness to boosting immunity.
Mankind Pharma’s decision to invest in Upakarma Ayurveda will empower the latter to strive to develop a wider range of products and offerings and penetrate the market leveraging the strong distribution network of Mankind Pharma, read a statement from Mankind.
On the occasion, Rajeev Juneja, the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Mankind Pharma Limited, said, “The current lifestyle has become strenuous where people find it difficult to focus on their health. To fulfill their requirements, consumers are considering Ayurvedic remedies for long-term sustenance and boosting immunity over time. As Mankind Pharma works towards improving the healthcare of people, we have associated with Upakarma Ayurveda in order to cater to the emerging needs of consumers.”.
Being Vishal Kaushik the Founder & Managing Director of Upakarma Ayurveda said, “There has been a rising consciousness around Ayurveda in recent years. We, at Upakarma Ayurveda, have been building a connection with our consumers, and now with this partnership, the team is elated and is looking forward to widening our reach with Mankind Pharma backing us. With this partnership, I along with my co-founder, Parag Kaushik, are opeful that quality ayurvedic solutions will reach far and wide”.
AdLift wins SEO & content marketing mandate for TheLabelLife
The agency will focus on providing full-fledged SEO and content strategy services that will help fuel visibility & awareness of the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 28, 2022 5:44 PM | 2 min read
AdLift has won the SEO and Content Marketing mandate for TheLabelLife. As part of the mandate, the agency will focus on providing full-fledged SEO and Content strategy services that will help fuel visibility & awareness of the brand.
Speaking on the win, Prashant Puri, CEO and Co-Founder, AdLift stated, “We are delighted to partner with TheLabelLife – the brand that is demystifying the concept of relevant styling. We look forward to taking the brand to the next level of growth through well planned SEO and Content Marketing campaigns. We are positive that our award-winning teams with their data driven strategies will be able to elevate the brand's digital presence, showcasing it to the right audience at the right time.”
Speaking on the collaboration, Siddhi Kasliwal, Director, TheLabelLife said: "TheLabelLife is a leading lifestyle brand and is growing aggressively in the ever-evolving fashion industry. We are a brand that understands apt styling- relevant styling for every occasion – and that is what sets us apart. We are excited about this partnership with AdLift and are looking forward to some engaging and result oriented campaigns."
Founded by entrepreneurs Preeta Sukhtankar, Yashika Punjabee and Sonam Shah, TheLabelLife is styled by style editors Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu. TheLabelLife aims to fill the gap between stylish pieces and their availability at smart prices with industry experts and Style Editors Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu at its helm.
Prasanth Kumar named President of AAAI
Rana Barua, Group CEO of Havas Group India - has been unanimously elected Vice-President of the Association
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 28, 2022 11:21 AM | 4 min read
Prasanth Kumar, CEO - South Asia of GroupM Media (India) Pvt Ltd was elected as the President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) for the year 2022-23 at its Annual General Body Meeting held today.
Rana Barua, Group CEO of Havas Group India - was unanimously elected Vice-President of the Association.
Other elected members of the Board in alphabetical order are:
Vishandas Hardasani Matrix Publicities and Media India Pvt Ltd
Kunal Lalani Crayons Advertising Pvt Ltd
Rohan Mehta Kinnect Pvt Ltd
Chandramouli Muthu Maitri Advertising Works Pvt Ltd, Cochin
Sridhar Ramasubramanian Beehive Communications Pvt Ltd
Shashidhar Sinha Initiative Media India Pvt Ltd
K Srinivas Sloka Advertising Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad
Vivek Srivastava Innocean Worldwide Communications Pvt Ltd
Immediate Past President, Anupriya Acharya will be the ex-officio member of the AAAI Board for 2022-23.
On this occasion, Prasanth Kumar (fondly known as PK), President AAAI, said, “I’m extremely honoured to be elected President of this prestigious association. Advertising is, in my opinion, a dynamic and idea-driven industry. Collaboration with industry organizations will allow us to shape the industry in a progressive way that benefits everybody. I look forward to building synergies with like-minded people and organizations and I believe that we will be able to achieve our goals if we work together. As always, I expect lots of support from my peers and colleagues within AAAI as well as from the broader ecosystem as well."
PK is a GroupM veteran with over 25 years of experience having worked across the industry. He has worked at Pepsi, The Hindu, The Media Edge & McCann Erickson before joining GroupM. He has also been Vice President of AAAI from 2020 – 2022.
Outgoing President Anupriya Acharya stated, “It has been a privilege to hold the office of President and take on the responsibilities that come with it for the last two years. We transitioned AAAI from a Society to a Section 8 Company, returned with our key events as the nation moved out of covid restrictions, relaunched the iconic Goafest and Abbys in partnership with The One Show, refreshed the AAAI logo in step with the times. But most importantly, we furthered our agenda on inclusion as we partnered with UN Women backed Unstereotype Alliance and brought more digital agencies into the fold and continued strong partnerships with other industry bodies. I would like to take this opportunity to thank my fellow Board members for giving their energy, expertise, and time when most needed. I would also like to congratulate Prasanth Kumar on his election as President. He has been a key member of the Indian media and advertising industry for a long time. I’m sure he will take the Association from strength to strength.”
The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) is a not-for-profit, industry-led and industry-managed trade association of advertising agencies, formed in 1945, to promote their industry interests so that they continue to make an essential and ever-increasing contribution to the nation. The AAAI today is truly representative, with a very large number of small, medium and large-sized agencies as its members, who together account for almost 80% of the advertising business placed in the country.
Gamitronics enters strategic partnership with Canadian gaming firm Big Viking Games
Sean Vanderdasson joins Gamitronics to lead the company’s global expansion plans
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 25, 2022 3:03 PM | 3 min read
Gamitronics, the VR/AR and AI company that is also developing the blockchain technology led metaverse platform, PartyNite has entered into a strategic partnership with the Canadian gaming major Big Viking Games (BVG) to fuel Partynite’s global expansion.
As a part of the arrangement, Sean Vanderdasson has joined Gamitronics to oversee Partynite’s growth, global expansion, revenue and investor relations. Sean has over 25 years of C-Suite experience in the games and technology spaces. He has successfully built start-ups as well as worked with Fortune 500 companies in leadership roles spanning revenue, business development, operations, ecommerce, ad technology, game development, finance, analytics and much more. Most recently, Sean has built two highly profitable organizations from $0 to $50 Million USD in revenue (in 18 months), and from $3 Million USD to 75 Million USD.
Sean is an inductee to the United States' prestigious Smithsonian Institute - Museum of American History for his online business accomplishments while at Hasbro / Wizards of the Coast, has been issued two (2) U.S. patents on digital currency, and is a frequent speaker at game conferences. Sean holds an MBA degree with Honours from the John M. Olin School of Business at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri and a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance-Law from Portland State University.
Speaking about the recent developments, Rajat Ojha, Founder, Gamitronics said, “This is a very exciting phase for us. BVG and Sean coming onboard marks the beginning of our global expansion. The domestic market is well versed with PartyNite and we have showcased some very interesting innovations & use cases which brands are finding value in. We are stepping up our game for consumers and building machineries for the same and Sean’s expertise in that space will play a critical role and also in other activities like building B2B2C strategies, M&A, fundraise, global partnerships etc. The metaverse is a very dynamic and ever evolving platform, scalability is its biggest strength and we would continue making that impact for our partners and consumers, be it here in India or anywhere abroad and Big Viking Games plays a pivotal role because of its expertise in GameOps and devising long term strategies.”
Speaking about his new role, Sean Vanderdasson, Gamitronics, stated, “Throughout my career, I’ve been fortunate to have had the opportunities to build disruptive, new businesses with massive TAM opportunities. I started with ecommerce in the mid-1990s, then digital currency, digital distribution, and ad tech in the early 2000s, and now the metaverse with Gamitronics. It’s a natural next step with lots of learnings that I look forward to leveraging so that we can rapidly and intelligently expand Gamitronics business and market leadership.”
Gamitronics had recently announced its foray into the Middle East, setting up an office in Dubai with a sizeable team and inking innovative brand collaborations on PartyNite. Since inception, PartyNite has successfully overseen many prestigious and pioneering collaborations. Telangana Government launched its Space-Tech policy in association with ISRO on PartyNite Metaverse. The platform was launched with a concert by the legendary Bhangra Pop singer Daler Mehndi who went onto buy a plot of land on PartyNite. Airtel, Eno and McDowell’s are some of the other significant brand engagements seen on PartyNite in a very short span of time. Interestingly PartyNite got a mention on India’s most favourite show Kaun Banega Crorepati recently.
Media veterans Moses Chinappa and Amar Dixit launch media companies
The companies are named Kingdom Media Network Private Limited and Atlas Media Network Private Limited
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 24, 2022 4:16 PM | 2 min read
Introducing a different diversion, Media Veterans Moses Chinappa and Amar Dixit Launched their Media Company “KINGDOM MEDIA NETWORK PRIVATE LIMITED” and “ATLAS MEDIA NETWORK PRIVATE LIMITED”. The great surreal minds behind the creation of these wheedling yet utilitarian companies, Co-Founder and Managing Director of the Group Moses Chinappa and Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Amar Dixit, have envisioned a collaborative goal of becoming a leading organization in advancing businesses using channelized mediums.
In a matter of time in order to explore and expand concealed opportunities in the market, the founders have laid the blueprint for their company, venturing into a multi-fold business with advanced media solutions at par with global standards. In their discussion with us, they revealed precise details about the newly launched company KINGDOM MEDIA NETWORK PRIVATE LIMITED, under which a bouquet of Channels will be launched in the coming months.
The other organization ATLAS MEDIA NETWORK PRIVATE LIMITED will be providing 360 Degree Solutions related to the various verticals of Media Business in the field of Content Syndication, Digital, Advertising Sales, Technical Support, Film Division, Marketing, and Distribution Mapping to its clients in PAN INDIA and OVERSEAS Markets. The company will offer services that aid brand building with a combination of professional collaborations to leverage marketability.
The organization will expand its horizons and will have strategic alliances in India and overseas, which shall be announced soon.
The Co-Founder and Managing Director of the Group, Moses Chinappa is an MBA from “NARSEE MONJEE INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT and has over 26 years of robust track record in the Media Industry. He has worked in Zee Network, Sahara TV Network, NDTV Media, INDIA TV, Sri Adhikari Brothers TV Network, BAG Films, 9X Media, AIDEM Ventures, Raj TV Network, and B4U TV Network, at key levels.
Yet another pillar Amar Dixit, Co-Founder, and Chief Executive Officer is an MBA from “LUCKNOW UNIVERSITY”, and also has Bachelor's Degree in LAW. He is enrolled in the “INDIAN INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT – KOLKATA”. He is a Member of “The All India Management Association”. He has a 21 Years track record of working with Media companies. He worked with “The Times of India, ETV Network, Sri Adhikari Brothers TV Network, BAG Films Ltd., 9X Media Pvt. Ltd., and B4U TV Network.
Mindshare & HUL take top honours at The Maddies 2022
Madison Media, Interactive Avenues, InMobi, PHD Media, OMD among other key winners
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 22, 2022 10:10 PM | 2 min read
The most awaited Maddies Awards are here! The eighth edition of the Mobile Marketing Awards’ 2022 was held on Tuesday, November 22, in a glittering ceremony at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai. The Maddies recognizes marketing stories that employ an effective mobile marketing strategy. exchange4media Group is delighted to announce that Mindshare was honoured with ‘Agency of the Year’ while Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) walked away with ‘Mobile Marketer of the Year.
Mindshare bagged 16 golds, Vserv won 4 golds, Interactive Avenues took home 10 golds, while Madison Media won 3 golds for their impactful mobile marketing campaigns. Apart from these, the other gold winners include Bobble AI with 2 golds, PHD Media with 4 golds, OMD with 3 golds, among others.
Other brands that won one or more golds included Applabs Media, Flipkart Ads, Hansa Equity Innocean, Schbang and InMobi. The presenting partner of the event was ABP Live and it was Co-Powered by Bobble AI, Vserv & Magnite. The Co-Gold partner of the event was POKKT - Anymind Group, a mobile video advertising platform. Programmatic adtech platform Xapads Media was the innovation partner of the event.
The Maddies provides an ideal opportunity to celebrate mobile marketing leaders with their versatile creative campaigns to drive growth. All the entries were judged on the criteria of innovation, concept, execution and results. The jury consisted of experienced independent experts from the industry. The final winners were shortlisted by the Grand Jury, which was headed by Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd.
Please click on the link below for the complete list of winners.
