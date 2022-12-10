SEBI freezes Brightcom promoter Reddy’s accounts, Brightcom says no freeze

According to the official information on the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) website, all accounts of Reddy have been frozen with effect from order dated 21 November 2022

Following the orders from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), all accounts of Brightcom Group Promoter M Suresh Kumar Reddy have been frozen. According to the official information on the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) website, all accounts of Reddy have been frozen with effect from order dated 21 November 2022. While the NSDL website has no information on unfreezing the accounts so far, the company has stated that the matter has been taken care of and the authorities have instructed that all accounts be unfrozen with effect from 29 November 2022.

The website states that the accounts have been frozen based on intimation received from the Stock Exchanges, as per the SEBI Circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD/CIR/P/2020/12 dated January 22, 2020 _NSE Email dt. 21.11.2022.

It may be recalled that Reddy, who is the promoter of Hyderabad based Brightcom Digital has been in the eye of a storm for quite some time. According to available information, in April this year it had become evident that the 19 crores shares of this Hyderabad based digital marketing solutions company, which were held by Reddy and other promoters of the company, had gone “missing” from the shareholding pattern that was shared with stock exchanges.

According to the insider trading rules, whenever promoters sell or transfer shares, they have to inform the stock exchanges about this change oh hands, giving complete details of new and old owners. However, there was no communication to this effect to the exchanges from Brightcom in the first quarter of January to March 2022, despite over 17% of the promoter holding changing hands.

Brightcom and SEBI’s tussle goes back to February 2022, as per the information. On 28 February 2022, Brightcom Group made a shocking revelation, saying that it had received a notice from SEBI five months ago, intimating it of a forensic audit of its books. SEBI’s notice was received on 16 September 2021, a day before the company announced that it was going to raise over Rs 500 crore through a preferential allotment of warrants.

It can be recalled that from June 2021, until the day the company made the disclosure to stock exchanges, although the investors had no idea about the SEBI orders, Brightcom’s shares continued to perform bright. Between June and December, they jumped over 2,000%, compared to a 15% gain in the BSE small cap index.

While it was yet to be seen why SEBI was sitting silent since April this year, the action of freezing Reddy’s accounts are a clear indication that SEBI has finally swung into action against Brightcom and the company might be moving towards a state of insolvency, leading to a high risk financial crisis. This may be yet another case on the lines of companies like DHFL and Satyam, where the resolution came in only because either the government or the regulator stepped in early enough by appointing top-rung and respected professionals to oversee the process, backing them fully, and insulating them from legal challenges

Brightcom Says No Freeze on Promoter Shares

In an official information, Brightcom Group said that there is no freeze on promoter shares. This was in connection with the delay in the joining date of the new Company Secretary. The promoter NSDL accounts were frozen on November 25, 2022 However, the Company Secretary was already appointed on November 12th, 2022 board meeting and the Company informed the exchanges. Post which, the authorities instructed that the accounts be unfrozen on November 29 2022.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)