Schbang announces key appointments to senior leadership

Schbang, the creative & technology transformation company has been expanding its horizons with work from across India & the world now under its belt. The company has been strengthening its core business offerings & has been offering an array of services in its creative business & its technology transformation business.

With its creative arm growing over the past one and half year, the appointment of Gulati is opportune to its business growth. Gulati brings with her over 10 years of experience in business development, digital marketing & account planning. An entrepreneur, a senior manager at The Glitch in the past, Gulati has worked on managing key Cornetto, Fair&Lovely, Pureit, Comfort, Set Wet, TBZ, Lakme, Prowl. She now moves from ZEE5 where she held the position of Marketing Manager. Gulati will be working with Akshay Gurnani, Co-Founder & CEO for Schbang.

On her appointment, Gulati said, “Schbang has done a fantastic job in the short 6 years and I am very excited to be part of its trailblazing journey. Work doesn’t feel like work when you are living your passion. Fueled by such passion, I aim to bring about IMPACT in society – through the company, its clients and my team. Hence it’s my endeavour to build teams and work that deliver value and that we are proud of, at Schbang."

With a focus on their technology vertical, Schbang has been working closely with brands like Nobel Hygiene, Tata Communications, Nivea India & Bblunt India, etc for setting up enterprise system solutions & e-commerce businesses. This business vertical is spearheaded by Sohil Karia, Co-Founder & CTO at Schbang.

The company has appointed Sharmeen Indorewala to the job as Head of New Business for Technology Transformation. Indorewala makes a comeback post her maternity, Indorewala, used to Head Sales for Proof Analytics at Schbang.

Prior to Schbang, she founded & was running The Parfait Co. the world's first packaged French parfait brand. Her mandate at Schbang, focuses on growth strategy & new business development for the technology vertical.

“My prior business experience working with startups like The Parfait Co. and Proof Analytics (A Schbang partnership) has enabled me to work towards the company goal of building out the Technology transformation division while showcasing our deep research and consultancy capabilities, our consumer centricity focused skills with a keen eye on brand meditation as well as our established and rapidly growing tech department under Sohil's leadership”, said Indorewala on her role.

Starting six years ago, Schbang has been able to grow from a team of 15 members to a 600 people strong team across Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi.

Commenting on strengthening the senior leadership, Harshil Karia, Founder, Schbang said, “It is great to see our leadership team strengthen with both Sharmeen & Amisha, extremely strong women with varied & diverse experience. They are bringing in with them an entirely new perspective to the leadership at Schbang. Sharmeen growing our technology transformation & Amisha to bring in depth of strategy to our work, both will act as pillars for Schbang as we grow. Both of them will help in strengthening our offering to companies and groom our strong talent pool of over 600 Schbangers. ”

