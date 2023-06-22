Sanjay Dutt acquires Zim Afro T10 team Harare Hurricane
Dutt will co-own the franchise with Sir Sohan Roy of Aries Group
T10’s next destination is Zimbabwe, at the Zim Afro T10, which will get underway on 20 July, with a grand final scheduled for 29 July, with all the games being played in Harare.
Joining this journey is Bollywood actor, Sanjay Dutt, in the capacity of Co-owner of the Harare Hurricanes. Dutt will co-own the franchise with Sir Sohan Roy, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Aries Group of Companies. This will be the partnership’s first activity in the sport of cricket.
The Zim Afro T10 represents franchise cricket’s first foray in Zimbabwe and the tournament will have five privately owned teams battling it out for the top prize. The other four teams will be Durban Qalandars, CapeTown Samp Army, Bulawayo Braves and the Joburg Lions.
The players' draft is slated to take place on the 2nd of July at a grand ceremony in Harare.
Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director Mr. Givemore Makoni said, “To see some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry throw their weight behind the Zim Afro T10 gives me immense pleasure, and tells me that the tournament is being well received. Now, all that is left is that the Harare Hurricanes put in a brilliant showing in the tournament next month.”
“Cricket is like a religion in India, and as one of the biggest nations in the sport, I feel it is our duty to take the game to every corner of the world. Zimbabwe has a rich history in the sport and to associate with that and help fans have a great time is something that truly gives me joy. I am looking forward to the Harare Hurricanes doing really well at the Zim Afro T10,” Sanjay Dutt, Co-Owner, Harare Hurricanes, said.
“I am delighted to work with Sanjay Dutt as we make our team the Harare Hurricanes at the Zim Afro T10. It is the most entertaining and enterprising format in the sport and this association is a chance to realise a childhood dream. May the best team win at the Zim Afro T10,” Sir Sohan Roy said.
T Ten Global Sports Founder and Chairman Mr. Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk said, “Sohan Roy and Sanjay Dutt coming together is a dream partnership for me, and I am extremely happy that they have chosen the Zim Afro T10 to begin their cricketing journey. Both, Sohan and Sanjay, are very dynamic and great leaders, and I am sure that their team, Harare Hurricanes, will display those characteristics at the Zim Afro T10.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on

Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
EaseMyTrip.com is the official travel partner of World Padel League 2023
The collaboration provides comprehensive travel solutions to players, officials and fans attending the highly anticipated World Padel League
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 9, 2023 6:51 PM | 2 min read
EaseMyTrip.com becomes the official travel partner of the World Padel League 2023. Padel, a fast–growing racquet sport, has captured the attention of sports enthusiasts worldwide and the league is becoming a lucrative platform for brands to reach the masses.
This collaboration between EaseMyTrip and WPL provides comprehensive travel solutions to players, officials and fans attending the highly anticipated World Padel League. One of the key highlights of this partnership is the prominent branding asset that EaseMyTrip is showcasing throughout the tournament. The umpire chair is prominently featuring the EaseMyTrip logo, emphasizing the company’s strong presence and commitment to the sport. Additionally, LED branding is strategically placed around the Padel courts,
Moreover, the tournament venue is hosting big-screen advertisements showcasing the latest travel offers and services from EaseMyTrip. Another exciting aspect of this partnership is the Flash Interview Backdrop, featuring the EaseMyTrip logo and branding during post-match interviews. The entire association will provide visibility to the brand during live matches allowing it to reach millions of Padel fans and viewers.
Speaking about the successful association, Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip said, “We are thrilled to be the official travel partner for the World Padel League as this will help us connect with a wider audience of sports enthusiasts. We have been an active sports marketer and wish to show complete support in this tournament and more to come.’’
"We are delighted to be partnering with EaseMyTrip as the official travel partner for the inaugural season of the World Padel League, this is on the back of a hugely successful partnership during the World Tennis League in 2022. Aside from the sponsorship, EaseMyTrip's best-in-class travel solutions provides global events such as the World Padel League with the tools to simplify complicated travel schedules. We hope to continue to count on their support and strengthen this relationship further in the seasons to come" Said, Rajesh Banga, Chairman – World Padel League.
The world pedal league is happening on June 8 - 11, 2023 in Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai and is being telecasted on Viacom Sports channel, UAE- Abu Dubai Media, Sweden Padel Television and on the World League TV Channel on Youtube.
IMPACT Marketing 40 Under 40 List 2023 to be unveiled today
IMPACT launches the inaugural edition of Marketing 40 under 40 List. The jury that handpicked the 40 achievers was chaired by CVL Srinivas, Country Manager – India, WPP
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 9, 2023 9:05 AM | 2 min read
The exchange4media Group is all set to unveil the inaugural edition of ‘IMPACT Marketing 40 Under 40 List’, brought out under the aegis of its weekly magazine, IMPACT. The list recognizes and celebrates marketing leaders who are under 40 years of age, have made a significant contribution with their body of work in the Marketing domain and will be the future faces of the industry.
THE ESTEEMED JURY
The list was put together by a jury of most esteemed industry leaders, led by CVL Srinivas, Country Manager – India, WPP. Other eminent names on the jury were Nawal Ahuja, Co-founder, exchange4media; Lloyd Mathias, Angel Investor & Business Strategist; Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM; Agnello Dias, ex- Creative Chairman, Dentsu India; Avik Chattopadhyay, Co-founder & Partner, Expereal India; Debraj Tripathy, Marketing Communication Consultant; Shefali Chhachhi, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Hearth Ventures; Ashok Lalla, Digital & Marketing Advisor; Sanjay Trehan, Digital & New Media Consultant; Jaskaran Singh Kapany, Advisor to Startups; Sanjay Tripathy, Strategy and Brand consultant; Jacob Kuruvilla, Head of Marketing, Amazon Ads India; Satish Kadu, Founder & CEO, YOptima and Dippak Khurana, Co-Founder & CEO, Vserv.
JURY PROCESS
The list was arrived upon after meticulous evaluation by an esteemed jury comprising top industry professionals. These experts, with their deep knowledge and experience, had the challenging task of selecting the most deserving individuals among numerous outstanding nominees.
The felicitation ceremony will take place in Mumbai on Friday, 9th June, 2023 from 4.30 pm onwards.
CEO of Diageo Ivan Manuel Menezes passes away
Menezes was recently hospitalised, following some health issues
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 7, 2023 2:40 PM | 1 min read
Ivan Manuel Menezes, the Indian-born CEO of the world’s largest spirit company Diageo, passed away on Wednesday. The cause of his death is still unknown although he had been admitted to the hospital due to some health concerns, which include stomach ulcers.
The company released a statement saying that Menezes’ recovery took a turn for the worse due to some complications. The doctors reportedly performed an emergency surgery on the ulcer.
Menezes was set to retire this month from the company. He joined Diageo in 1997 after its merger with Guinness and Grand Metropolitan. Menezes helped drive the company’s growth and oversaw many acquisitions over the years.
He was born in Pune and was the son of Manuel Menezes, the chairman of the Indian Railway Board. He is an alumnus of St Stephen’s College, Delhi and IIM Ahmedabad.
Mixed Route Juice bags digital & social media mandate for Nutri Binge
The account was won following a multi-agency pitch
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 6, 2023 5:00 PM | 2 min read
Mixed Route Juice has bagged the digital and social media mandate for Nutri Binge.
The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Gurgaon office and will take care of the entire Nutri Binge product portfolio. As per the mandate, the agency will focus on strengthening the brand’s presence in the health and wellness focused Foods & Beverage market.
Speaking on the win Amrita Sharma, Co-Founder & Creative Head, Mixed Route Juice, said, “We at Mixed Route Juice, are extremely elated to be collaborating with this exciting new brand - Nutri Binge in the FMCG – Foods sector. With a clear understanding of the brand’s priorities, we are conscious of our role as strategic partners and intend to use our vast experience and expertise to implement creative, disruptive & strong social and digital campaigns that will help Nutri Binge elevate their brand reputation and engagement multi folds in the ever-competitive market.”
Anindya Sengupta, Founder & CEO, Fitfire Consumer said, “We are excited about our new strategic partnership with Mixed Route Juice. Healthy snacking is one of the biggest growing sectors globally as well as in India and we are relying highly on the firm’s experience and expertise to help us strengthen the brand awareness and visibility of our flagship brand – Nutri Binge. MRJ is a young and dynamic agency and we believe they will give a vibrant approach to the brand’s content and messaging to make it stand apart from the competition.”
Domino's calls for review of Rs 200 crore media account
The incumbent agency is Havas Media, which has been handling the brand's integrated media duties account since 2020
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Jun 6, 2023 4:45 PM | 1 min read
Noida-based food service company Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, the Indian franchise of Domino’s, has called for a review of its integrated media duties account worth Rs 200 crore, exchange4media has learnt.
Sources say that all major agencies are believed to have participated in the pitch for the company’s pizza restaurant brand Domino's.
exchange4media reached out to Jubilant FoodWorks Limited and Havas for comments but did not receive any response until the filing of this story.
Jubilant FoodWorks Limited is an Indian food service company, which holds the master franchise for Domino’s Pizza in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Other brands owned by the company include Popeyes in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan; Dunkin’ Donuts in India. The company also has two restaurant brands – Ekdum! And Hong’s Kitchen. It’s part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, which is owned by Shyan Sunder Bhartia and Hari Bhartia.
Outside the United States, India is currently the biggest market for Domino’s Pizza, which was first opened in New Delhi in 1996. The company also holds the distinction of being the first food service company in India to launch online and mobile ordering.
Wavemaker India retains media mandate for Pernod Ricard India
Wavemaker’s Delhi office will continue to service the media mandate
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 5, 2023 6:13 PM | 2 min read
Wavemaker India has retained the media mandate of Pernod Ricard India. Wavemaker has been associated with the brand since 2002 as its media partner. Wavemaker retained the business after a competitive multi-agency pitch.
As a part of the mandate, Wavemaker will oversee all services throughout the marketing funnel. Wavemaker’s Delhi office will continue to service the media mandate.
Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India said, “Wavemaker showcased a solid vision that is aligned to our values and transformational journey striving for greater impact, innovation, and efficiency. It included a robust future facing strategy, team structure, processes, new technology integration and enhanced data science capabilities. We are delighted to continue our long and mutually beneficial relationship with them.”
Prasanth Kumar CEO - South Asia, GroupM said, "This is truly a remarkable and exhilarating moment for all of us. We are thankful to the leadership at Pernod Ricard India for their unwavering support. Being consistently acknowledged as a trusted partner brings us deep humility. At Wavemaker and GroupM, we are committed to delivering unmatched excellence and innovative solutions that drive success for Pernod Ricard's esteemed brands.”
Speaking on retaining the media mandate, Ajay Gupte, CEO - South Asia, Wavemaker said, "This is a moment of pride for all of us at Wavemaker and GroupM. Pernod Ricard India is one of the most prestigious brands we have been associated for more than 2 decades, and it’s an absolute honour for us to continue this relationship further. The retention is a ratification of our efforts and deep understanding of Pernod Ricard India’s business and our capabilities to deliver innovative solutions in media and marketing communications. I am extremely grateful to Pernod Ricard India for reaffirming their faith in us.”
Commenting on the retention Mansi Datta, Chief Client Officer & Office Head – North & East, Wavemaker India said, “I am falling short of words to express the excitement on retaining the media mandate for Pernod Ricard. We are extremely happy and thrilled to start a new chapter in this next lap of our relationship. Wavemaker and Pernod Ricard India together have created many industry firsts media and content partnerships. We are committed to continue creating unmatched brand solutions and help Pernod Ricard India build stronger consumer connects going forward.”
DistroTV partners with Cloud TV
The partnership will now enable millions of smart TV users with free 24/7 access to hundreds of Indian and International streaming channels
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 1, 2023 5:16 PM | 2 min read
DistroTV has announced that it is expanding its content offerings to Cloud TV.
“Now millions of Cloud TV users can stream DistroTV’s impressive and diverse content line-up with 270 channels globally and 180 channels in India for free, anytime on the Cloud TV platform,” the company said in a release.
“We are thrilled to partner with Cloud TV as we expand our presence in India. We are extremely excited to bring Free streaming content to users across all genres and languages. We will continue to provide audiences with the entertainment they crave including the best of Indian and global content to our distribution partners in India,” said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, parent company of DistroTV.
“We want to empower the content owners and broadcast partners by expanding their reach and building new streams of revenue in the wake of the growing CTV and mobile ecosystem. This partnership also enables Cloud TV users to get free premium content on their smart TVs,” said Vikas Khanchandani CEO DistroScale, India, SEA and MENA.
Commenting on the association, Abhijeet Rajpurohit, COO at CloudWalker Streaming Technologies said "We are extremely excited to introduce Free Live TV streaming for to Cloud TV users. TV channels are an integral part of India’s TV viewing habit and our partnership with Distro TV empowers our users to watch Live TV channels without the need of a DTH box or stick. Distro's impressive and diverse library enables users to enjoy a wide range of Global and Regional content directly on the TV homepage.”
