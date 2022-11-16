Sandeep Dahiya launches Brandquila, an integrated brand management agency

The agency is headquartered in Thane and will offer digital marketing, audience perception management, influencer marketing and brand activation services

Former CEO of Times Lifestyle Enterprise Sandeep Dahiya announced his new venture a year after departing from the network. Through a LinkedIn post, Dahiya shared that he is the founder and CEO of Brandquila, an integrated brand management agency.

"As I begin another year around the sun, I am excited to introduce you all to my newest born - BRANQUILA!" he wrote.

The agency is headquartered in Thane and will offer digital marketing, audience perception management, influencer marketing and brand activation services.



Dahiya, who has more than 25 years of experience in the brand and business growth space, stepped down from his role as CEO at Times Lifestyle Enterprise and as Director (Brand Extention) at BCCL, in September last year. At the network, he spearheaded the launch of Times’ legacy brands into newer consumer categories.

Prior to that, he was with Viacom18, heading its Consumer Products Business - creating a scalable & sustainable business model in new categories for brands and IPs of MTV, Nickelodeon, Vh1, and Colors.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)