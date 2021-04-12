S. Swaminathan elevated as Chief Executive Officer of GS1 India

Prior to his elevation, Swaminathan was the Chief Operating Officer and successfully led the Business Development and Industry Engagement departments

GS1 India, the global supply chain standard organisation, announced the elevation of S. Swaminathan as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Prior to his elevation, Swaminathan was the Chief Operating Officer and successfully led the Business Development and Industry Engagement departments at GS1 India, in the last decade. He brings in 28 years of experience in leading sales & project management, channel development, supply chain management, customer support teams for domestic as well as the international markets.

Srikar K. Reddy, President, GS1 India said, “I am confident that during these challenging times, Swaminathan’s expertise and knowledge of global standards will be instrumental in supporting Indian industries and SMEs meet trade and regulatory requirements. Under his leadership, GS1 India will deliver on the changing needs of its members and achieve greater heights.”

Miguel Lopera, President & CEO, GS1 Global Office said, “I, on behalf of the GS1 community, congratulate Swaminathan on his elevation as CEO. His outstanding understanding of new digital world will help in creating new opportunities for adoption of standards in various sectors, while ensuring consumer safety, enhanced supply chain efficiency and our continued relevance in a data-dominant world."

Speaking about his new role, S. Swaminathan said, “I am excited to have been offered the opportunity to lead GS1 India at this crucial time. With changing business environment, GS1 India has a larger role to play in empowering industries and SMEs across sectors. My role would be to embrace emerging technologies and building our digital capabilities to facilitate our subscribers in their digital transformation journey.”

“Our vision is to create a world where every product has a unique identity in the phygital world, which enhances their visibility in the supply chain”, Swaminathan added.

