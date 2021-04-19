Richa Arora quits Tata Consumer Products, Deepika Bhan takes over

Tata Consumer Products (TCP) has announced the appointment of Deepika Bhan as the Company’s new President - Packaged Foods, India, effective April 27, 2021. Bhan will take over from Richa Arora who has taken a decision to leave the company.

Bhan joins TCP from Hindustan Unilever where she was Global Brand Director, Haircare for South Asia. She has had varied stints in Sales, Customer Marketing, Media, Brand and Category/ P&L roles in her career during which she has led large teams across brands and portfolios. She has also worked with PepsiCo and Tata Motors.

On this appointment, Sunil D'Souza, MD & CEO, Tata Consumer Products, said “We are delighted to welcome Deepika on board to lead our Foods portfolio. We aspire to build this business through agility, innovation and strengthening our brands, and Deepika will lead us in this exciting growth phase.

We would like to thank Richa for her many contributions in the growth of the Foods business, strengthening the position of Tata Salt, and successfully leading the many innovations in the Sampann portfolio. We wish her well for the future”

Deepika Bhan said “It’s a privilege to join the energised and dynamic team at Tata Consumer Products. I’m looking forward to being part of this journey as we build the Foods business on the base of the strong leadership position and iconic brands that the Company has created. I'm particularly happy to be a part of the Tata Group- an organization which is purpose led and built on strong values.”

