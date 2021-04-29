RevAtlas' Sandeep Sarma joins Xiaomi India as senior marketing manager

Sandeep Sarma, Founder-CEO of RevAtlas has joined Xiaomi India as Senior Marketing Manager.

Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Mi India shared the information on Twitter.

"I have known Sandeep for 7 years now. We 1st met during the launch event of Redmi 1S, and since then kept in touch. I was always amazed by his honest nature and infectious smile. People say that both of us have similar hairstyle and similar smile," the tweet said.

Speaking about the new role, Sarma added, "Happy to be a part of the Xiaomi India family. Great to be associated with a brand that is so dynamic, innovative and an enabler for the masses. Will be working along with product and marketing teams. Looking forward to working with the best minds in the business."

Sarma is a creative professional fueled by passion and a drive to excel with 15+ years of experience in photography and videography as well as 12+ years of experience in tech and journalism.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)