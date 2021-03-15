Reedisha Rathi joins Fickle Formula as Business Head

Fickle Formula, the boutique content studio, announced the joining of Reedisha Rathi to the team as Business Head. Rathi, with over 12+ years of experience across leading media companies, in her most recent stint was West Head - IPR Sales in Optimal Media Solutions, a Times Group company.

In earlier roles spearheading business development and sales, Rathi has worked with Dainik Bhaskar, Times News Network, the Zee Group and NDTV. She has extensive experience across the digital realm, on branded content, intellectual properties, television, print and exhibitions and brings a unique combination of an understanding of what makes today’s audience tick while optimizing brand visibility.

Rathi’s career graph, after a Bachelors in Economics and Masters in Marketing started off with a solid understanding of B2B brand connect (at Universal Media Group) to ATL media sales (Dainik Bhaskar and NDTV Good Times) and branded content for Zoom (at Times News Network) and then for Zee TV. In her last two assignments, Rathi worked closely with large partner clients to help them exploit 360 media offerings.

Excited about Rathi’s experience Suman Sen, Co-Founder, shared, “We are really excited to have Reedisha on board. She brings a lot of relevant expertise to the table; she has the right understanding of the evolving and dynamic market, behaviours, and content formats. Her vision and ambition match ours, making her the perfect fit for the role.”

Talking about Rathi’s role at Fickle Formula, Vivek Modi, Co-Founder, said, “We look forward to leveraging Reedisha’s strengths of building dependable revenue streams alongside working closely with partner brands to create content for today’s discerning consumers. This is our year of exponential growth and extreme clarity. She will lead from the front.”

Speaking about her role at Fickle Formula, Rathi said, "I am thrilled to begin a new journey at Fickle Formula - the new-age content studio. I am excited to build a steady revenue stream for Team Fickle while helping partner brands create meaningful content for a 'fickle' audience whose attention span lasts a scroll! With the variety on offer, from branded content to live-action original content and full stack animated content, brands are bound to see great value in working with us and I am geared to drive us forward.”

Rathi is also a doting mother to a toddler, an evolving content junkie, and a passionate artist. When she is not doing what she loves at work, she spends her time nurturing passionate, young art enthusiasts and building her art venture ‘PyaaRee’.

