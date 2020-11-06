Rajat Uppal moves on from RED FM as National Marketing Head

Uppal joined 93.5 RED FM in 2012 and in past 8 years he was instrumental in strengthening the brand

Rajat Uppal, National Marketing Head, RED FM has decided to move on from his current role.

Rajat joined 93.5 RED FM in 2012 and in past 8 years he was instrumental in strengthening the brand ‘RED FM’. He has played a significant role for marketing initiatives and creating live events and IP’s at RED FM.

Details on Rajat’s next move remains unknown, but industry sources indicate he would most likely be headed to an organisation, where he would be driving marketing, event IPs and digital initiatives.

