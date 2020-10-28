Rajat Goswami appointed Head of New Stream Films & Acquisitions, Panorama Studios

Panorama Studios announces the appointment of Rajat Goswami as Head of New Stream Films & Acquisitions. Goswami joins one of India's leading production houses with vast experience in the media and entertainment sector. He is a renowned name in the film festival circuit and has worked in tandem with numerous reputed production houses.





Under Rajat's leadership and the able guidance of Murlidhar Chhatwani (Managing Partner, Panorama Studios Distribution), the banner will continue to back content-driven cinema and fortify its efforts towards rendering a mainstream appeal to such movies and bolstering independent cinema and aspiring filmmakers.





Abhishek Pathak, Producer and Director, Panorama Studios says, “Panorama Studios has always upheld the supremacy of talent and content and so we're happy to welcome Rajat Goswami to our cinema abode. He has tremendous experience in the representing and handling of independent films and I'm positive that we can harness it so as to offer the audience exciting options for entertainment.”





Murlidhar Chhatwani, Managing Partner, Panorama Studios Distribution says, "The undeterred consumption of content over digital platforms goes to show that even a crisis cannot diminish the need for entertainment. I am sure that Rajat's arrival into the production house at such a juncture will mark a fruitful new phase of endeavours and expansion."





Rajat Goswami, Head of New Stream Films & Acquisitions, Panorama Studios, "I could not have asked for a warmer welcome. As one of India's foremost banners, Panorama Studios has been a gamechanger with its successful big-budget productions and relatable content-driven films. I am truly excited about my association with the banner and I hope the viewers reap its benefits