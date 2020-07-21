Q12020: At Rs 800 crore, HUL's ad spends down 31% compared to Q12019

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on Tuesday declared the financial results of the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The company has posted profit of Rs 1,897 crore, 5.68% up from Rs 1,795 crore it posted in quarter ended June 30, 2019.

HUL, which one of the biggest advertisers in the country, reduced its expenses on advertising by 31% compared to quarter ended June 30, 2019. The advertising expenses in the current quarter stood at Rs 800 crore. It was Rs 1,167 core in June 30, 2019.

The company posted a total revenue of Rs 10,885 crore, up from Rs 10, 509 crore it posted in quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Commnting about the results, Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, said, "Our perrformance in the quarter has been resilient and reflective of the instrinsic strength of our portfolio, agilty in operations, excellence in execution, purpoe-driven leadership and our strong balancesheet. I take this opportunity to thank the supperltive efforts of thousands of or people in our factories and sales organization who have worke with a high purpose of ensuring availabilty of essential products to the citizens of our country in these extremely challenging times.While constraints continue due to restrictions in several parts of the country and the near-term demand outlook remains uncertain, we remain well positioned to drive competetive, profitable and responsible growth. The long-term structural opportunity of FMCG in India also remains intact.