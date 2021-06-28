Puneet Wadhwa joins The FMS, Forum, University of Delhi as Chapter Head, Delhi/NCR

The FMS, Forum, University of Delhi, Delhi - {Faculty of Management Studies}, is pleased to announce the appointment of Puneet Wadhwa as its Chapter Head, Delhi/NCR.

Commenting on Puneet Wadhwa's appointment, A P Parigi, President of The FMS, Forum, University of Delhi, said "we are indeed fortunate to have a distinguished professional with a great track record join The FMS Forum, as Chapter Head, Delhi/NCR. We look forward to Puneet spearheading The Forums activities & engagement with the FMS Alumni & the current Batches of Exec MBA students of FMS "

"It's an absolute honor and privilege to be associated with the FMS Forum as the Chapter Head for Delhi/NCR. I am very excited about the possibility of working with the FMS Forum on furthering its ambitious plans to serve as an intellectual platform and to leverage the FMS Alumni Network to promote the spread of knowledge while bolstering the Brand FMS. With my passion and experience related to community service, volunteering, and public speaking - I hope to make important contributions to the Forum activities as a part of my role," Puneet Wadhwa Exec MBA, FMS, University of Delhi.

Puneet Wadhwa is the Regional IT Head for Hatch, a large Canadian multi-disciplinary Engineering firm. Puneet has a rich background working in the past for several Bioinformatics, IT, and Oil & Gas firms. He has a Masters of Science in Computer Science from the University of Alabama in Huntsville, USA, and is currently an Executive MBA student at FMS, New Delhi.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)