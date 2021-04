PubMatic elevates Emily Yri as Senior Marketing Director, APAC

Ad tech company Pubmatic has elevated Emily Yri as Senior Marketing Director, APAC effective April. Prior to her elevation, Yri was the Marketing Director, APAC. She joined Pubmatic in September 2019.



Prior to Pubmatic, Yri was marketing and communication director, APAC at Unruly, which is a leading video ad platform and a pioneer in emotional video advertising. At Unruly, Yri had a three and half years stint.



An alumna of the University of Bristol, she has also served as Public Affairs Officer of the Australian High Commission.

