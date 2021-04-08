Promotions in ABP’s sales team: Amitosh Pal, Parul Kamra & Rakesh Kumar elevated

ABP Network has announced promotions within its sales leadership team, imparting additional responsibilities to its leaders, in order to keep up with the ever-evolving dynamics of the market and foster innovation within the organisation.

As per the announcement, Amitosh Pal has been elevated to National Sales Head – ABP Ananda. Alongside driving sales for the Bengali channel, he will continue to assume the role of Regional Director, East Zone. Parul Kamra has been elevated to National Sales Head – ABP Ganga. From here onwards, she will continue to assume the role of Regional Director, North Zone, whilst driving sales for ABP Ganga. Rakesh Kumar has been elevated to National Sales Head – Government. In his new role, he will be responsible for all government-related business across Broadcast and Digital. Amit Kumar Singh, who currently handles Digital Sales – Government will directly report to him.

All three members within the sales leadership team will continue to report to Munish Atrey, who will further report to Mona Jain, Chief Revenue Officer, ABP Network. A veteran media professional, Mona Jain comes with a proven track record of nearly 30 years in media marketing and promotions. She has made valuable contributions to the organisation since she joined in 2019.

This step reflects ABP Network’s unwavering commitment towards the evolution of the organisation as well as its employees. The network has affirmed that while overcoming the initial uncertainty and tumultuousness of the COVID-19 crisis, the company has successfully maintained business continuity.

ABP Network has prioritized its employees’ best interests and yet the course of business-action remains on track for the company, as it was before the pandemic. And with its purposeful agility, they have pivoted quickly to grow even while encountering numerous challenges.

Commenting on these announcements, Mona Jain, CRO ABP Network said, “2020-21 was full of unpredictability and unsurmountable challenges as far as business goes but despite all the odds – ABP Network’s Sales Leadership Team performed and delivered targets consistently. The Sales team has been instrumental in driving steady growth for the network. Their strong capabilities coupled with their dedication to help the organisation reach its business and financial goals, led to this well-earned promotion. We are confident that ABP Network will continue to grow many folds in the near future.”

