Prashant Tekwani named EVP & Business Head, Havas CX, India

Havas Group India has announced the appointment of Prashant Tekwani as EVP & Business Head of Havas CX India, the newly formed customer experience network, with immediate effect. He will be based out of Mumbai which is one of the key cities across the globe for the network’s growth.

Havas Creative globally recently launched Havas CX – a new, international network dedicated to delivering meaningful brand experiences across the entire customer journey. It brings together more than 1500 people from 20 of Havas Creative’s global agency groups and local agencies, plus additional CX specialists from across the Havas network, under a common structure, governance, methodology and mission.

In his new role, Tekwani’s mandate will work towards accelerating Havas CX journey of transformation in India along with the core leadership team in the group. He will be working with Ekino, Think Design and Langoor Havas teams to leverage both Indian and global opportunities for the group. Tekwani will report into Rana Barua, CEO, Havas Group India and work closely with Yann Doussot, Global COO, Havas CX Network, to help build and integrate the entire offering.

Tekwani’s decade-long experience not just straddles advertising, but also saw him in entrepreneurship and marketing roles in the past. In his last stint, as Sr. Vice President - North & East for Indigo Consulting, a Publicis Groupe company he was mandated to drive growth and integrated solutions for the brands.

His other stints include the time he spent as Senior Vice President at Monk Media Network and at iContract as Associate Vice President among others. In his career, Prashant has worked on a multitude of leading brands such as Google, YouTube, HSBC, Citibank, Shopper Stop, UTI Mutual Funds, HotStar, Carrier, Bharti Axa, McDonalds, Asian Paints, Star Sports among others.

Commenting on the appointment, Doussot said: “Havas CX spans 18 major Havas Villages around the world, with key hubs in London, Paris, New York and Mumbai. It brings together global agency groups including ekino (digital transformation), BETC FullSix (customer experience), Havas helia (customer engagement) and award-winning leaders in their markets including Plastic Havas, Langoor, Boondoggle, Gate One, Think Design, Project House and Intellignos. Prashant’s appointment is a key milestone for the group’s ongoing effort to deliver meaningful brand experiences across the entire network for this customer journey.”

On the appointment Barua said: “I am delighted to have Prashant join us at a crucial inflection point for our group in India. He comes on board at an interesting time as we continue to expand on our amazing acquisitions of Think Design and Langoor and also establish our Havas CX credentials. I am confident his understanding of the entire gamut of the consumer experience journey will make him the perfect fit to drive the next phase of growth in India and also across the network.”

“Havas CX’s competitive advantage lies in its ability to combine this deep-rooted, newly coordinated CX expertise with Havas’ rich insights into modern consumers (via its proprietary Meaningful Brands study of 350,000 consumers), its ground-breaking Prosumer studies of ‘leading edge’ consumers, and its X Index – a new barometer for measuring and managing customer experience) and its unique, integrated Village model – establishing the ability to look at customer experience from a more holistic, comprehensive and less siloed perspective. I am truly excited to be joining Havas Group and CX network, India,” added Tekwani.