Prashant Bhatt quits Dangal TV

Enterr10 Television’s free to air (FTA) Hindi general entertainment channel Dangal TV's programming head, Prashant Bhatt has decided to step down. He has confirmed the news to exchange4media.

Bhatt joined the channel last year in October and was heading the programming of the channel for the last seven months. Prior to this, he was associated with Zee Punjabi.

Head of both fiction and non-fiction shows of the channel, he was in charge of conceptualizing, creating, and executing fiction and non-fiction content for Zee Punjabi. Developing new and innovative marketing and promotional strategies for the network, thereby fortifying Zee Punjabi’s footprint in the market and making it a formidable contender in the ZEEL network.

He also the founder and creative director of Studio B&M where he produced shows Mastaangi for Channel V and Siddhi Vinayak for AndTV. He also headed fiction programming for Colors TV.

We reached out to the network but didn't receive any response at the time of filing this copy.

