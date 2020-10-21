Philippe Krakowsky named next CEO of IPG

He is currently the COO of the company

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Oct 21, 2020 6:45 PM
IPG

IPG veteran Philippe Krakowsky has been named the next CEO of the company. Krakowsky takes over from Michael Roth, who has led IPG for the past 15 years, according to media reports. Roth will remain Chairman & CEO until January 1, 2021, and then move on to Executive Chairman of the board.

Krakowsky was appointed Chief Operating Officer of the holding company just last year. He has been with IPG for 18 years. Prior to becoming the Chief Operating Officer, he served as Chief Talent Officer and Chief Strategy Officer. He’s also Chairman of IPG Mediabrands.

On the appointment of Krakowsky as the CEO, media reports quoted Roth as saying that Philippe is the right CEO for the next era at IPG.

“He is a brilliant strategist and effective leader who has played a key role in developing our open architecture client service model, as well as modernizing our data, marketing services and media solutions,” he was quoted as saying by the reports.

