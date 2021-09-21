OleVea wins social media marketing and ORM mandate for Times Pro

OleVea announced a new win for them from the Times of India Group. This is the social media/digital marketing and ORM mandate for TimesPro.



Speaking on the mandate Sarvam Bansal, MD from OleVea said, "Winning this mandate reiterates OleVea's commitment towards providing a holistic approach to enhance a brand. As a 360o communication partner to brands, OleVea endeavours to dig deep into a brand’s DNA to create unique, individual strategies which ensure optimal reach and amplification of the brand's offering and its reputation. We found that our approach resonated with the TimesPro team whose evolved thinking and timely inputs have helped us create a positioning for this brand. We hope to use this excellent opportunity to help the brand carve out a niche for itself in the edtech space. We look forward to partnering these brands in their next phase of growth.”



Speaking on awarding the mandate to OleVea, Ms. Neha Jhunjhunwala, Head- Strategic Marketing at TimesPro said, “Considering that we’re in a high growth phase, we needed an agency that understands our objectives and has the potential to take our vision to execution. Right through every pitch, we looked for an agency that would take our brief and sharpen it to a successful cutting-edge communication pattern. We found that in OleVea. They came to us with a holistic solution based not only on our brief but on a very strong consumer insight which led to consumer-relevant content. We look forward to a sustainable and effective partnership that's mutually beneficial.”



The mandate for OleVea includes: Social Media marketing across all the social platforms and Online Reputation Management for handling grievances and channelling them to student support teams for query resolution.





Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)