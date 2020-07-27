Ogilvy India elevates Hephzibah Pathak as Vice Chairperson

Pathak is currently Chief Client Officer and will take over her new role on August 1

Ogilvy India’s Hephzibah Pathak has been elevated as Vice Chairperson, as per media reports.

She was at present Chief Client Officer and will take over her new role on August 1.

Piyush Pandey, Chief Creative Officer Worldwide & Executive Chairman India, Ogilvy: “My congratulations and best wishes to Hephzibah! Transforming and growing brands and businesses through path breaking creative solutions is Hephzibah’s forte. It is also the greatest need for our clients. I am sure that Hephzibah will add greater power to a differentiated Ogilvy offering.”

Pathak joined Ogilvy Mumbai in 1999.