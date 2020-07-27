Ogilvy India elevates Hephzibah Pathak as Vice Chairperson

Pathak is currently Chief Client Officer and will take over her new role on August 1

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 27, 2020 2:00 PM
Ogilvy

Ogilvy India’s Hephzibah Pathak has been elevated as Vice Chairperson, as per media reports.

She was at present Chief Client Officer and will take over her new role on August 1.

Piyush Pandey, Chief Creative Officer Worldwide & Executive Chairman India, Ogilvy: “My congratulations and best wishes to Hephzibah! Transforming and growing brands and businesses through path breaking creative solutions is Hephzibah’s forte. It is also the greatest need for our clients.  I am sure that Hephzibah will add greater power to a differentiated Ogilvy offering.” 

Pathak joined Ogilvy Mumbai in 1999.

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Hephzibah pathak Ogilvy india Piyush pandey
Show comments
You May Also Like
nishikant

Dentsu Aegis Network appoints Nishi Kant as President for mcgarrybowen India
12 hours ago

Siddharth Zarabi

NEWJ appoints Siddharth Zarabi as Managing Editor
17 hours ago

Wat Consult UFC

WATConsult bags social media mandate for UFC
18 hours ago