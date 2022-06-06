New design agency LittleGiant launched

The agency has been launched by Former WPP/Wunderman Thompson veterans Siddhartha Vinchurkar, Robin Bade and Kasper Hilden

Former WPP/ Wunderman Thompson veterans Siddhartha Vinchurkar, Robin Bade and Kasper Hilden have launched their design agency: ‘LittleGiant’.

“The agency, or the ‘Anti-Agency’, is a riot of creators, believers and make-believers,” read a statement.

“With a strong entrepreneurial heritage and challenger mentality, the newly introduced Design ‘Anti-Agency’ is poised to deliver technological and creative solutions that global brands demand. The capabilities of LittleGiant are oriented around consumer experiences, and the agency also provides extensive services in Digital Designs (Web + Mobile UX & UI), Applications, Websites/eCommerce, and brand films,” it said.

With a close-knit team of modern entrepreneurs, LittleGiant is a gang of young and agile creators with a disruptor mindset. The team at LittleGiant is passionate and adept in the art of compelling communication and knows the drill really well.

Former Activeark JWT/Mirum India MD Siddhartha Vinchurkar will lead the agency as its India CEO. He shares, “At LittleGiant, we intend to grow together with our clients. Our team members come from geographies and cultures, and I strongly believe that our diversity is our strength. Keeping the ever-inspiring lines by R.N. Tagore in my mind, 'Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high'. I'm looking forward to this new journey with my ‘old’ global family of Co-Founders.’’

