Navneet Singh joins Hashtag Orange as Creative Director

Navneet Singh has joined Hashtag Orange as Creative Director, Motion Design and Video Production. Navneet carries a hands-on experience of over 12 years in the media industry. His experience encompasses working in multiple agencies, the corporate world, production houses & television channels.

At Hashtag Orange, Navneet will be reporting into the Creative Head Gaurang Menon and will be responsible for expanding the Motion Graphics, 3D, AR/VR, and all the production and post-production capabilities.

Gaurang Menon, Chief Creative Officer and a multi-award winner in the digital industry with over 17 years of experience, says “This year, for us, is all about adding value to our clients. Motion graphics is slowly evolving into the Gold Standard of digital communication so building that vertical is a no-brainer for us. I'm sure Navneet, with his wealth of experience in this field, will help us to just that - add value to all our clients."

Navneet will be working closely with Vineet Gambhir, an ex-Googler who now leads Brand Strategy and Client Servicing at Hashtag Orange.

Vineet Gambhir says "Brands are extremely open to exploring new creative solutions, and staying ahead of time has become imperative. We're excited to have Navneet on board and are looking forward to providing clutter-breaking, innovative content solutions to our brands."

Navneet Singh on joining Hashtag Orange, says,”It's exciting and challenging to start something new and make it grow and personally for me there's no better feeling than that. I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to grow brands and teams in the past and I plan to do the same at Hashtag Orange as well. We have some great clients on board such as Bare Anatomy and Snickers that are open to creative innovation and I’m excited to see how I can weave some magic for them with engaging and path-breaking content.”

Prominent brands Navneet has worked within his career so far are Facebook, Nestle, Canon, Star Plus, Sony Pictures, Prime Video, HDFC Bank, Bajaj, Durex to name a few...

Navneet Singh moves from AVES Shopping Network, which was his last assignment as a Creative Director.

