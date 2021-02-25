MX Player ropes in Siddharth Mantri as SVP - Product

MX Player has roped in product expert/ leader Sidd (Siddharth) Mantri as Senior VP - Product, who is responsible for driving a differentiated product strategy for all its brand offerings across OTT video, music, games and short form video platform, MX TakaTak. As a part of this role, he will lead product development and analytics in India, China and Singapore and will craft the product vision and roadmap for MX businesses worldwide.

With 17 years of experience globally and within India, Sidd has delivered innovation, growth and profitability for businesses across digital entertainment, consumer lifestyle, digital content protection and enterprise services & platforms. His consumer-first approach sees him curate digital experiences that resonate with the needs of the discerning consumer, making him an invaluable addition to the leadership team at MX.

A University of Michigan, Ann Arbor alumni, his extensive experience includes holding key positions at Microsoft, Seattle for 12+ years and more recently at Grab, Singapore. In his stint at Microsoft, he invented the world’s first completely “zero-touch” customer experience for new enterprise owned PC deployments aka Windows Autopilot and led product development across Media Center, Live Mesh (OneDrive), XBOX, Windows Enterprise and Endpoint Manager. At Grab, he led the SuperApp and Consumer Experience divisions, responsible for transforming Grab from ridesharing into a daily-use SuperApp in South East Asia.

In his role at MX, Sidd is looking forward to breaking new ground in the digital entertainment space, delivering the best-in-class entertainment experience to consumers and contributing towards the growth and success of India’s leading entertainment platform.

MX Player caters to over 200 million Monthly Active users in India, integrating all forms of entertainment on one platform – including video playback, streaming video, music and games while MX TakaTak is home to over 15Mn Unique content creators and 100 million Monthly Active Users.

