Moray MacLennan to be Group CEO of M&C Saatchi PLC

M&C Saatchi PLC will be elevating Moray MacLennan as its chief executive, after the agency's founders Jeremy Sinclair, David Kershaw and Bill Muirhead announced their plans to leave the company.

MacLennan will take over from predecessor Kershaw. MacLennan currently heads M&C Saatchi's international arm as Global CEO. Gareth Davis will be non-executive chair. The elevations come into effect on January 1.