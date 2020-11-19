Moray MacLennan to be Group CEO of M&C Saatchi PLC

The elevation comes after the agency's founders Jeremy Sinclair, David Kershaw and Bill Muirhead announced their plans to depart

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 19, 2020 8:18 AM
Moray MacLennan

M&C Saatchi PLC will be elevating Moray MacLennan as its chief executive, after the agency's founders Jeremy Sinclair, David Kershaw and Bill Muirhead announced their plans to leave the company.

MacLennan will take over from predecessor Kershaw. MacLennan currently heads M&C Saatchi's international arm as Global CEO. Gareth Davis will be non-executive chair. The elevations come into effect on January 1.

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Moray MacLennan Jeremy Sinclair David Kershaw
Show comments
You May Also Like
Network18

Network18 promotes Zakka Jacob as Managing Editor, CNN News18
13 hours ago

Surya

Philips Lighting’s Nirupam Sahay joins Surya Roshni as Executive Director & CEO
15 hours ago

tarun katial

Tarun Katial resigns as CEO of ZEE5
22 hours ago