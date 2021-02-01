Moneycontrol appoints S Shivakumar as COO- branded content

Prior to this, he was a part of BCCL/Times Group where he was the Business Head for ET-Grey Cell/ET for over 5 years

Moneycontrol announced the appointment of S. Shivakumar as COO – Branded Content. Shivakumar, in his new role, will be responsible for Branded Content Strategy & Monetization on Moneycontrol. Focusing on branded content and IPs in order to drive revenue for Moneycontrol, Shivakumar will leverage his experience and strength of the Network to accelerate growth for the content business.

Shivakumar brings with him over 17 years of experience backed with deep industry insights and a strong network along with a proven track record in scaling experiential businesses to great heights. Prior to this, he was a part of BCCL / Times Group where he was the Business Head for ET-Grey Cell/ET for over 5 years. In the past he has also worked with Network18 across multiple verticals and roles & was a part of the launch team of Forbes India.

Commenting on his new role, S. Shivakumar stated, “The current situation, that we find ourselves in, sees the world rapidly evolve and adapt by moving to the digital realm that allows us to explore greater avenues to grow our businesses. In this tech-driven era, people follow those brands that provide them with a best-in-class experience. In today's digital, always-connected marketplace, brand communication has become the name of the game and is becoming a new engaging tool that is fast gaining traction. And that’s exactly where Moneycontrol plays a major role. It is an expert and pioneer in business and finance news space and for more than 20 years has kept its users at the top of their game. I am thrilled to join Moneycontrol and provide value to my role and the company with my knowledge and experience.”

Shiv holds an MBA in Marketing & Advertising from Pune University. He will report to Puneet Singhvi, President – Digital & Corporate Strategy, Network18.

