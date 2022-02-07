Mindshare North bags businesses wins across consumer internet & data tech verticals

The agency sees good start to the year with several business wins like Apna.com, Launch My Career and WinZo

Mindshare North has seen a number of wins across the new age consumer-internet and data-tech category. The agency has been focusing its efforts and gearing up to leverage the Data, Digital and Content space in a big way for the last few years as part of its growth strategy.

Mindshare’s continued investments in new age products, platforms and most importantly people, has helped it build a future-ready team which partners clients in their data, digital and content transformation, and growth story.

Ruchi Mathur, Senior Vice President - Client Leadership - Mindshare North & East India said, “Several wins across a sector like consumer-internet and data-tech is a testament to the client’s trust in our work. Brands today are looking for a strategic partner who can co-create communication with smart data and tech to deliver efficient campaigns and brand messaging.

Clients are increasingly opting for agencies who have the capability to deliver full- funnel solutions and we are fully capable of delivering on these requirements. We are proud to have won these accounts in these emerging categories and we are confident of delivering the best to the clients.”

The recent wins Mindshare saw are apna.com, Launch My Career, and WinZO.

Parthasarathy Mandayam, CEO – Mindshare South Asia said, “These wins contribute to our vision of growth. While Mindshare continues to deliver in the traditional media space, there is increased focus on performance, data, tech, content as well. It is a privilege to see our teams continue to work hard and adapt to these difficult times and an honor to have clients put their trust in us, this is what makes Mindshare. These wins show that the team’s hard work and our strategy is paying off.”

