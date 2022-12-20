Mensa acquires Times Internet's MensXP, iDiva, and Hypp
Post-acquisition, the three platforms will continue to operate as independent brands
Mensa Brands has partnered with India Lifestyle Network and acquired MensXP, iDiva, and Hypp from Times Internet, leading destinations in the men’s lifestyle, women’s lifestyle, and influencer management spaces, respectively. The latest acquisitions will enhance Mensa’s digital brand-building capabilities and provide synergies in building a next-gen, digital-first consumer company.
Together, these properties reach more than 40 million monthly visitors on-platform and 250 million monthly visits across social platforms. Aside from being the largest destinations in their segments, they have built tentpole positions in their categories with Indian youth audiences, with some of India’s most popular and loved IPs, such as Honest Reviews and South Delhi Girls.
Post-acquisition, the three platforms will continue to operate as independent brands and destinations in their respective segments.
Speaking on the acquisition, Ananth Narayanan, Founder & CEO of Mensa Brands, said: “Our vision at Mensa is to build a technology and content-enabled portfolio of lifestyle brands. With MensXP and iDiva's deep understanding of the young Indian audiences, robust content creation capabilities, and credible creator network, together, we will build clutter-breaking and culture-defining lifestyle brands. We are excited to partner with Angad and his team as they bring complementary skills while sharing common values. We look forward to harnessing the synergies we share and build customer-loved household brands.”
Sharing his thoughts on the strategic deal, Satyan Gajwani, Vice Chairman of Times Internet, said: “We are proud to have nurtured and developed such iconic brands for the next generation of India. More than just being content destinations, these brands have proven to be impactful in shaping customer purchase behaviour. Ananth and Mensa have a powerful concept, and these businesses will certainly help accelerate their vision. We are proud of our teams and of Angad, the leader and conceptual force behind the businesses, and wish them the best at Mensa.”
Further adding, Angad Bhatia, Founder & CEO of MensXP, iDiva, said, “At our core, our brands have always created stories that matter to this generation. India Lifestyle Network started as a way for our community to consume media. It is increasingly becoming a platform where they discover new products, get inspired by fashion, beauty, and health, and make better lifestyle choices. India Lifestyle Network and Mensa will together be a formidable force in content commerce. We are excited to work closely with Ananth and the larger Mensa team in building a house of brands. “
Verve Media to handle social media marketing for iLY
The agency will look out for end-to-end solutions to establish the brand's name strongly in the market
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 11:15 AM | 2 min read
Digital marketing agency Verve Media has been appointed as the social media marketing partner for iLY, an online store for idli & dosa flour.
As a part of the mandate, Verve Media will look out for end-to-end solutions to establish the brand's name strongly in the market. Their main aim would be creating engaging and high quality content strategies to lead customers across social media platforms straight to their website.
Talking about the collaboration, Vinay Singh Sangwan, Co-Founder of Verve Media said, "For every Indian, idlis and dosas are the go-to comfort food. We believe iLY gives a traditional twist to this meal with its innovative prep style. Through Social Media Marketing we will connect their ideologies to every household and help the new generation to experience it. We are pleased to be handling their social media channels and we look forward to bringing out-of-the-box strategies for the brand."
Speaking on this partnership,Manjari Susiganeshan, Founder of iLY, commented: “We are happy to be associated with the young and very talented team of Verve media. Impressed with their unique content ideas and detailed time management, we are looking forward to making a mark in the naturally fermenting flour market.”
Being one of the leading integrated marketing agencies for the past six years, Verve Media has been successful in building an illustrious reputation for providing creative digital solutions to clients from diverse industries. They have catered to clients like Rummy Circle, Broker Network, HiCare, Shell, Truenorth, The International by Tunga, UNDP, Bigflex and NABFOUNDATION, among others.
Brightcom promoter's accounts temporarily freezed, revoked after NSDL directive
The accounts were frozen by SEBI due to technical reasons on 21 November 2022.
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 10, 2022 12:42 PM | 2 min read
Refuting rumours about the accounts of its promoter being frozen due to technical reasons, the Brightcom Group has clarified that although the accounts were frozen following SEBI orders, the company has informed the exchanges, following which the authorities instructed that the accounts be unfrozen with effect from 29 November 2022. The company has officially declared to all its stakeholders that “there is no freeze on promoter shares”.
It may be mentioned here that according to the official information on the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) website, all accounts of Reddy have been frozen with effect from the order dated 21 November 2022. The website states that the accounts have been frozen based on intimation received from the Stock Exchanges, as per the SEBI Circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD/CIR/P/2020/12 dated January 22, 2020 _NSE Email dt. 21.11.2022.
The action was taken after it came to light that 19 crore shares of this Hyderabad based digital marketing solutions company, which were held by Reddy and other company promoters, had gone “missing” from the shareholding pattern that was shared with stock exchanges.
According to the insider trading rules, whenever promoters sell or transfer shares, they have to inform the stock exchanges about this change of hands, giving complete details of new and old owners. However, there was no communication to this effect to the exchanges from Brightcom in the first quarter of January to March 2022, despite over 17 per cent of the promoter holding changing hands.
However, the company says that the matter has been resolved and the authorities have instructed that all accounts be unfrozen with effect from 29 November 2022. In an official communication released by Company Secretary and Compliance Officer A Mahipal Reddy, the delay happened “in connection with the delay in the joining date of the new company secretary. The accounts were frozen on 25 November as per sect 6 of SEBI LODR, 2015.”
The communication further states - “However the company secretary was already appointed on November 12, 2022 board meeting and the company informed the exchanges. Post which, the authorities instructed that the accounts be unfrozen on November 29, 2022.”
Fandrum announces large pre-seed investment from Dr Annurag Batra
The digital fan community platform has been started by Samridhi Katyal and Vipul Chaube
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 6, 2022 1:39 PM | 3 min read
Digital Fan Community Platform Fandrum SaS started by Samridhi Katyal and Vipul Chaube has raised a large pre-seed round from media entrepreneur and angel investor Dr Annurag Batra who is investing in media tech platforms given his unique position in the media industry.
Samridhi Katyal and Vipul Chaube are seasoned media professionals and content and business specialists who have spent almost 18 years each in the media industry in senior roles in large media organisations like Star India (now Disney India ) and Viacom 18. They both bring a unique understanding of media business, broadcast businesses, audiences and content creation and acquisition. Samridhi and Vipul understand content across all platforms in digital and broadcast and films,
Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld group and Founder of exchange4media Group, talking of his investment in Fandrum, a Social Media Platform built for fans said "I am very excited to be partnering with Fandrum and their talented teams" said Dr Batra. "Their expertise in media and content makes them a valuable asset to any media platform or movie looking to enhance their relationship and engagement with fans via marketing and analytical efforts.". Batra added “, fans provide valuable feedback and insights that can help the industry improve and evolve. Their opinions and preferences shape the direction and content of media and entertainment products.” Batra added, " Samridhi and Vipul and Fandrum are on a mission to democratise Fan access to celebrities while they help media platforms and content creators deepen their engagement with fans ."
Fandrum's CEO, Samridhi Katyal, expressed his gratitude for the investment and partnership with Dr Batra. "We are thrilled to have Dr Batra on board as an investor and advisor. His experience and insights will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our services." She further said “Fans are essential to the success and growth of the media and entertainment industry. Without fans, the industry would not have the support or resources to create and distribute content. Fans provide support and revenue for the industry through their viewership, purchases, and engagement. Fans drive ratings and box office numbers, which determine the success and profitability of media and entertainment products. They also play a crucial role in promoting and spreading awareness of media and entertainment products through word-of-mouth and social media sharing. In short, the media and entertainment industry relies on the support and engagement of fans to continue creating and delivering content that captivates and entertains audiences.”
Vipul Cahube, Co-founder Fandrum added that Fandrum is the solution which addresses the need of the Entertainment Industry for data. Fandrum curates imprints thus providing a channel for the industry to build a feedback loop.
Luv Ranjan, a noted Bollywood director-producer is the third founder of Fandrum. His next movie starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is releasing on Holi next year. Fandrum is an online platform designed to match TV/Screen audiences into communities using psychographic analysis who have the same; not similar taste in content together to discuss or fool around with the content in various ways using images, memes, gifs, short format content and other forms.
The deal advisor was Evolution Partners, a Boutique investment advisory firm headquartered in Mumbai and Singapore who has advised its clients on investments in F and B, Media-Tech, FMCH, Blockchain, Deep Tech and Fintech. Fandrum is in the process of raising a large round in early 2023 to scale up in all aspects for all its platform stakeholders
The Good Glamm Group acquires 51% stake in Twinkle Khanna’s Tweak India
The acquisition will be a in a cash and stock deal
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 6, 2022 7:22 AM | 3 min read
Content-to-commerce conglomerate The Good Glamm Group has acquired a 51% majority stake in digital media company Tweak India in a cash and stock deal.
“Since its launch in 2019, Tweak India’s ethos of ‘minimum effort, maximum impact’ has helped it earn a highly engaged following comprising urban, upwardly mobile women. Tweak India’s credibility is built on offering expert advice, investigating unconventional topics and putting relatable spins on issues from finance, pop culture and wellness to relationships, style and sustainable living. This strategic acquisition will give the Good Glamm Group deeper access to the Tier 1 demographic, strongly enhancing its unique content-creator-commerce play. The Good Glamm Group’s content-creator-commerce stack coupled with Tweak India’s content capabilities and its audience of 6 million MAUs and 15 million monthly impressions will further turbocharge the group’s D2C capabilities,” read a press statement.
Following this acquisition, Mumbai-based Tweak India will function under Good Media Co led by Priyanka Gill, co-founder, the Good Glamm Group and CEO, the Good Media Co. Tweak India’s Founder & CEO Twinkle Khanna will continue in her role and will also become a shareholder of the Good Glamm Group.
The Good Media Co comprises digital media platforms including POPxo, ScoopWhoop, BabyChakra, MissMalini Entertainment and now Tweak India.
Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder & CEO, The Good Glamm Group said, “Twinkle is the first celebrity in India to establish a deep connect with the Indian consumer through a scaled up and successful digital media company. We are excited to partner with the author and entrepreneur Twinkle to further take Tweak India to new heights and bolster the Good Glamm Group’s Content-Creator-Commerce strategy.”
Twinkle Khanna, Founder & CEO, Tweak India, commented, “This strategic partnership will give Tweak India a cohesive platform to grow and optimize our strengths. In building a scalable business, one must always be ready to take the next leap and I am positive that the merger with the Good Glamm Group will help me pull off a Produnova with three perfect somersaults and ensure that we all land firmly on our feet.”
Priyanka Gill, Co-Founder, The Good Glamm Group, & CEO, The Good Media Co added, “I have always admired Twinkle for her wit and grit and have been a big fan of her books - she is a brilliant author. What Twinkle has built with Tweak India is phenomenal and I am really excited to welcome her to the Good Glamm family. We look forward to creating impactful content together at the Good Media Co to reach and engage new audiences.”
Investcorp to acquire US-based CLO manager Marble Point Credit
Specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 5, 2022 12:12 PM | 3 min read
Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, today announced it has agreed to acquire Marble Point Credit Management LLC (Marble Point), a leading US-based CLO manager. Specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
“The proposed acquisition of Marble Point is a significant milestone in Investcorp’s 40-year journey of growth through diversification, geographic expansion and building scale. With $50 billion in total firm assets under management after completion of this acquisition, Investcorp is well-poised for the next phase of its evolution and development,” said Mohammed Alardhi, Executive Chairman of Investcorp.
With $7.8 billion of assets under management, Marble Point is a specialist asset manager focused exclusively on managing CLOs and portfolios of broadly syndicated leveraged loans. Marble Point is led by Thomas Shandell, a 38-year veteran of the credit markets, and Corey Geis, with 27 years of experience. Marble Point is an affiliate of Eagle Point Credit Management LLC.
“We are excited to be joining Investcorp,” said Tom Shandell, who will lead the combined US CLO and broadly syndicated loans business for Investcorp. “Investcorp’s credit business has been one of the primary engines in its impressive global expansion and provides an ideal platform to realize the next exciting phase of our continued growth and advancement as a leading credit manager.”
“Our combined platforms represent a formidable player in the credit markets, significantly enhancing our profile in the eyes of capital markets participants,” added Corey Geis, who will serve as Director of Capital Markets, Head Trader and Portfolio Manager at Investcorp.
Thomas Majewski, Founder and Managing Partner of Eagle Point added, “Over the past seven years, Tom and Corey have built Marble Point into a very strong platform. It has been an absolute pleasure working with them and I believe their new combined platform is well positioned for the future.”
Upon closing of the transaction, Marble Point will be combined with Investcorp Credit Management, a global credit platform with $14.2 billion in assets under management and an 18-year history of investing across credit markets worldwide. The combined platform will manage $22 billion in assets and rank among the top 15 CLO managers globally by AUM.
Rishi Kapoor, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Investcorp with oversight of its credit businesses said, “This is an exciting moment for us and we are looking forward to having Tom, Corey and the entire Marble Point team join us at Investcorp. This strategic acquisition reaffirms our commitment to continue to grow and expand Investcorp’s credit management platform and be a leading global provider of an array of credit-focused products and solutions to our clients.”
Jeremy Ghose, Global Head of Investcorp Credit Management, added, “This acquisition will result in a $22 billion total AUM credit management business with meaningful scale across both US and Europe, and we look forward to further growing the business.”
The transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, is subject to customary regulatory requirements and closing conditions.
CRED to acquire SaaS company CreditVidya
The deal is a mix of cash and stock
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 29, 2022 2:40 PM | 2 min read
Indian fintech company CRED is set to acquire CreditVidya - a SaaS company that offers a lending-as-a-service platform. The transaction is a mix of cash & stock, and closure of the acquisition is subject to requisite approvals.
CreditVidya’s full-stack platform enables businesses to embed customized credit products through easy-to-integrate APIs.
Kunal Shah, founder, CRED, said, “Expanding access to credit is a key driver for financial progress. CreditVidya's patented tech stack uncovers signals of trust among under-served cohorts. We look forward to supporting them in powering an inclusive credit ecosystem.”
Abhishek Agarwal, co-founder & CEO, CreditVidya, said, “We’ve invested in building category-defining products that bring financial services to credit under-served Indians through our partners, transforming how risk is assessed and trust measured to drive financial inclusion. In our next phase of our growth, as we build brand and scale distribution, we are excited to learn from the CRED team.”
“In the last few years, we have leveraged the power of technology to expand access to credit. As we step forward into a new era of growth with CRED, I would like to thank our team and partners for their continued faith in our mission,” added Rajiv Raj, co-founder & Director, CreditVidya.
CRED and CreditVidya will continue to operate independently. CreditVidya’s 200+ team members will get all the benefits extended to CRED team members, including its ESOP program.
Mankind Pharma acquires majority stake in Upakarma Ayurveda
The investment will help Upakarma Ayurveda to strive to penetrate the market leveraging the strong distribution network of Mankind Pharma
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 28, 2022 8:11 PM | 1 min read
Upakarma Ayurveda offers products ranging from improving health and wellness to boosting immunity.
Mankind Pharma’s decision to invest in Upakarma Ayurveda will empower the latter to strive to develop a wider range of products and offerings and penetrate the market leveraging the strong distribution network of Mankind Pharma, read a statement from Mankind.
On the occasion, Rajeev Juneja, the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Mankind Pharma Limited, said, “The current lifestyle has become strenuous where people find it difficult to focus on their health. To fulfill their requirements, consumers are considering Ayurvedic remedies for long-term sustenance and boosting immunity over time. As Mankind Pharma works towards improving the healthcare of people, we have associated with Upakarma Ayurveda in order to cater to the emerging needs of consumers.”.
Being Vishal Kaushik the Founder & Managing Director of Upakarma Ayurveda said, “There has been a rising consciousness around Ayurveda in recent years. We, at Upakarma Ayurveda, have been building a connection with our consumers, and now with this partnership, the team is elated and is looking forward to widening our reach with Mankind Pharma backing us. With this partnership, I along with my co-founder, Parag Kaushik, are opeful that quality ayurvedic solutions will reach far and wide”.
