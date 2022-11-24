Media veterans Moses Chinappa and Amar Dixit launch media companies

Introducing a different diversion, Media Veterans Moses Chinappa and Amar Dixit Launched their Media Company “KINGDOM MEDIA NETWORK PRIVATE LIMITED” and “ATLAS MEDIA NETWORK PRIVATE LIMITED”. The great surreal minds behind the creation of these wheedling yet utilitarian companies, Co-Founder and Managing Director of the Group Moses Chinappa and Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Amar Dixit, have envisioned a collaborative goal of becoming a leading organization in advancing businesses using channelized mediums.

In a matter of time in order to explore and expand concealed opportunities in the market, the founders have laid the blueprint for their company, venturing into a multi-fold business with advanced media solutions at par with global standards. In their discussion with us, they revealed precise details about the newly launched company KINGDOM MEDIA NETWORK PRIVATE LIMITED, under which a bouquet of Channels will be launched in the coming months.

The other organization ATLAS MEDIA NETWORK PRIVATE LIMITED will be providing 360 Degree Solutions related to the various verticals of Media Business in the field of Content Syndication, Digital, Advertising Sales, Technical Support, Film Division, Marketing, and Distribution Mapping to its clients in PAN INDIA and OVERSEAS Markets. The company will offer services that aid brand building with a combination of professional collaborations to leverage marketability.

The organization will expand its horizons and will have strategic alliances in India and overseas, which shall be announced soon.

The Co-Founder and Managing Director of the Group, Moses Chinappa is an MBA from “NARSEE MONJEE INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT and has over 26 years of robust track record in the Media Industry. He has worked in Zee Network, Sahara TV Network, NDTV Media, INDIA TV, Sri Adhikari Brothers TV Network, BAG Films, 9X Media, AIDEM Ventures, Raj TV Network, and B4U TV Network, at key levels.

Yet another pillar Amar Dixit, Co-Founder, and Chief Executive Officer is an MBA from “LUCKNOW UNIVERSITY”, and also has Bachelor's Degree in LAW. He is enrolled in the “INDIAN INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT – KOLKATA”. He is a Member of “The All India Management Association”. He has a 21 Years track record of working with Media companies. He worked with “The Times of India, ETV Network, Sri Adhikari Brothers TV Network, BAG Films Ltd., 9X Media Pvt. Ltd., and B4U TV Network.

