Mankind Pharma acquires majority stake in Upakarma Ayurveda

The investment will help Upakarma Ayurveda to strive to penetrate the market leveraging the strong distribution network of Mankind Pharma

Upakarma Ayurveda offers products ranging from improving health and wellness to boosting immunity.

Mankind Pharma’s decision to invest in Upakarma Ayurveda will empower the latter to strive to develop a wider range of products and offerings and penetrate the market leveraging the strong distribution network of Mankind Pharma, read a statement from Mankind.

On the occasion, Rajeev Juneja, the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Mankind Pharma Limited, said, “The current lifestyle has become strenuous where people find it difficult to focus on their health. To fulfill their requirements, consumers are considering Ayurvedic remedies for long-term sustenance and boosting immunity over time. As Mankind Pharma works towards improving the healthcare of people, we have associated with Upakarma Ayurveda in order to cater to the emerging needs of consumers.”.

Being Vishal Kaushik the Founder & Managing Director of Upakarma Ayurveda said, “There has been a rising consciousness around Ayurveda in recent years. We, at Upakarma Ayurveda, have been building a connection with our consumers, and now with this partnership, the team is elated and is looking forward to widening our reach with Mankind Pharma backing us. With this partnership, I along with my co-founder, Parag Kaushik, are opeful that quality ayurvedic solutions will reach far and wide”.

