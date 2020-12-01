Mahindra Group appoints Amit Sinha as President, Group Strategy

Sinha will work closely with the Group businesses to help drive growth and returns

Mahindra Group has appointed Amit Sinha as President, Group Strategy. Sinha will work closely with the Group businesses to help drive growth and returns.

He will also oversee Synergy, Risk and Economist functions and play a key role in coordinating international synergies between Americas, Asia Pacific and Africa. He will report into Dr. Anish Shah, Deputy Managing Director and Group CFO, Mahindra Group and will be part of the Group Corporate Office Leadership Team.

Commenting on the appointment, Anish Shah, Deputy Managing Director and Group CFO said, “Conscientious strategy combined with long term financial discipline are the key contributors to sustainable business growth and noteworthy shareholder value. Amit’s wealth of experience in India and globally will help us bring about the desired transformation and success to the Group.”

Amit Sinha said, “Mahindra Group is at the cusp of a strategic transformation and I am thrilled to join the Group at this point. I am honored to be trusted with this responsibility to help businesses live by our Rise philosophy through cutting-edge strategy.”

Prior to this, Sinha was Senior Partner and Director with Bain & Company. Over 18 years at Bain, he managed large-scale, multi-country strategy, organization and performance improvement projects. He also led numerous commercial due diligences and full potential portfolio strategy projects (post buyout) for leading Private equity funds across U.S., and India. Amit started his career with Tata Motors and worked with IGate Patni (now Capgemini) in technology leadership roles in India, Singapore and the US.

He holds dual MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, specializing in Finance and Strategy, where he was a Palmer scholar and received Siebel Scholarship. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical and Electronics) from the Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi. Amit is also an Ananta Aspen Fellow as part of their India leadership fellowship program.