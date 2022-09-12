L&K Saatchi & Saatchi gets ACT Fibernet’s creative duties

Internet service provider, Atria Convergence Technologies Limited, also known as ACT Fibernet, has appointed L&K Saatchi & Saatchi India as its creative agency of record.

The agency won the business as part of a hotly contested multi-agency pitch and will manage full-service responsibilities for the brand, including advertising, brand activation, digital and PR.



To be managed by the team in Mumbai, the agency has been brought on board to actualise ACT Fibernet efforts to consolidate and grow the category in markets where it enjoys a leadership position as well as to establish significant brand presence in newer markets.



Commenting on the new partnership, Ravi Karthik, Senior Vice President - Marketing, said, “As home internet specialists, ACT Fibernet has always believed that great customer experience stems from a fine balance – the right combination of technology, service quality and expertise. L&K Saatchi & Saatchi demonstrated the right balance of business understanding, passion and creative abilty through the pitch process. We’re confident they are the right partners for us as we continue to grow from strength to strength.”



Adding his views, Nikhil Kumar, EVP & Business Head, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said, “It’s a pleasure to have the ACT team on board after a multi-agency pitch. Our ability to understand their hyper-local business dynamics, with special focus on the next stage of growth, gave us the edge in the boardroom. We aim to maintain this benchmark of delivery, keeping in mind the dynamics of the category & look forward to partnering them as an extension of their business & marketing teams.”



Sharing his views on the association, Rohit Malkani, Joint National Creative Director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said, “It took us a while, but we’re thrilled to have ACT Fibernet on board. ACT are pioneers in the home broadband space, so their tech credentials and offerings are perfectly honed to lead Digital India. We had a blast creating differentiated work for the pitch. And look forward to doing much more magic with them.”

