Konica Minolta India appoints Kuldeep Malhotra to Board of Directors

In addition to his role as Vice President Sales & Office Product Marketing, Malhotra will be responsible for strategic decisions, business performance, digital transformation, and compliance

Konica Minolta Business Solutions India has appointed Kuldeep Malhotra to its Board of Directors.

Malhotra will be now responsible for major corporate strategic decision-making, business performance, and organisation-wide digital transformation. He will also ensure compliance with all applicable laws, corporate ethics, and internal corporate rules at Konica Minolta India, in addition to his current role as Head of Sales and OP Marketing divisions.

Speaking on the appointment, Daisuke Mori, Managing Director – Konica Minolta India, said, “The pace and scale of disruption unfolding in the Indian print and printing industry have made it essential for OEMs to digitally transform their operations to remain competitive. This imminent transformation presents the most opportune time to induct an Indian board member who has the knowledge and expertise to lead it. The appointment of Kuldeep Malhotra to the Board of Directors at Konica Minolta India is aligned with our commitment to stay ahead of the industry’s evolutionary curve.”

Malhotra said, “It is a moment of great pride for me to be appointed as the first Indian member to Konica Minolta India’s Board of Directors. I am delighted by the faith that the organisation has shown in me and look forward to driving the Konica Minolta brand into the next phase of its digital growth.”