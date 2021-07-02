Karthik Shankar named Head of Digital Trading, GroupM India

GroupM India, WPP’s media investment group, announces the appointment of Karthik Shankar as Head of Digital Trading, GroupM India.

In this role, Karthik will be responsible for leading digital trading and partnerships for GroupM India.

Karthik Shankar comes with vast experience in building businesses, using digital advertising technologies. He has worked with video technology start-ups and set up business units for programmatic & connected TV platforms in South East Asian & Middle Eastern markets. His expertise is in understanding platforms/products and how technology can catalyse brands to better connect with their audience.

Sidharth Parashar, President - Investments and Pricing, GroupM India said, “Karthik has a proven track record of managing tech & media partnerships, digital trading, e-commerce and leading brand safety initiatives. We believe that Karthik would play a pivotal role, as we partner with our esteemed clients in their digital transformation journey”.

Karthik Shankar, Head of Digital Trading, GroupM India said, “These are exciting times for digital advertising which is witnessing hyper-growth in all spectrums including video, commerce and data. Clients and partners seek guidance and support in navigating this complex ecosystem. This role has the right mix of understanding, access and ability to collaborate with the ecosystem to streamline media investments. I am excited to join and be part of the GroupM family.”

Karthik will be based out of Bangalore and will report to Sidharth Parashar.

