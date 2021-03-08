Kantar Public appoints Gaurav Sabharwal as India, South Asia CEO

Kantar Public, the public policy consulting division of the world’s leading data and insights company, announces the appointment of Gaurav Sabharwal as CEO of India and South Asia, based in New Delhi.

Gaurav was formerly an Executive Director / Associate Partner at consulting firm Ernst & Young (‘EY’) where he was involved in business, technology and transaction consulting across various domains within the Government and Public Services division. Prior to that he was Head-Central Government for Tata Consultancy Services.

Gaurav has extensive experience in digital transformation, analytics, mobile, blockchain and cloud computing, gained through working across a broad range of sectors, including agriculture, urban, housing, transport, health and education.

Commenting on the appointment, Global CEO of Kantar Public, Dr Michelle Harrison said: “Our team in India and South Asia are proven partners with government in providing the tools for impactful, evidence-based public policy. I am confident that Gaurav’s appointment will enable us to accelerate and expand our provision of innovation and analytics in evidence with expert, advisory services for your clients.”

Of his appointment to the role, Gaurav Sabharwal said:“I am excited to take on this role, working to deliver the next steps in India’s powerful and impactful development journey. I look forward to operating in the environment of converging advisory expertise with data capabilities that Kantar Public provides. The organization is one of the oldest evidence providers in India and I am pleased to lead the expert team in India and South Asia to continue to bring evidence-based public policy services to our clients.”

Kantar’s India practice supports national and regional government; NGOs and the private sector to develop public policy across a range of development areas, from health, sanitation and education to agriculture, market systems and gender equality.

