Jaya Chaudhry appointed Head of Media Sales for Bloomberg Media

Based out of New Delhi, Chaudhry will handle key Bloomberg Media offerings in India including digital, TV, print and events

Nov 2, 2020
Jaya Chaudhry

Bloomberg Media has appointed Jaya Chaudhry to manage the India market and focus on growing revenues across Bloomberg’s media offerings.

Based out of the New Delhi office, she will look at strategy, sales and spearhead custom-led solutions for the market.

Chaudhry will handle key Bloomberg Media offerings in India including digital, TV, print and events.

She comes with an experience of over 15 years in the media industry. Her experience lies in sales, Business Development, strategy and customer led solutions and has worked with media industry in India for over 15 years.

Prior to Bloomberg, Chaudhry has worked with Times Network, Condenast, BBC Worldwide, where she was instrumental in handling growth in revenues, new business development and team management.

