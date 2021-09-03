IPG appoints Q Khan as the new owner of Dambulla Giants

Innovative Production Group (IPG) FZE, the official right holders of Lanka Premier League (LPL) for 2020-2024, today unveiled London-based HAMRO CEO Mr Q Khan as the new owner for the Dambulla Giants in the prestigious T20 league of the Island Nation. HAMRO head office is in London’s financial district of Canary Wharf.

A pioneer in the real estate sector and well known for his entrepreneurial and philanthropic endeavours, Khan’s involvement in the game is exemplary. He is actively involved in cricketing communities both at grass root levels and at the professional first-class level. Khan has been able to combine his business acumen and passion for sport to setup his own foundation which helps in various philanthropic ventures including Grants for Lord Taverners, Essex Cricket Foundation, Surrey Cricket Foundation, MCC Foundation and the National Fast Bowling Academy. He is committed to helping support the next generation of cricketers and raising significant funds for charitable causes across the United Kingdom and all cricket playing nations.

Talking about the partnership Anil Mohan, Founder, and CEO of Innovative Production Group FZE, said: “I, and the IPG team, would like to congratulate Q Khan, a true supporter of the game, on another feather in his illustrious career. We all are looking forward to work with him.”

Welcoming Q Khan as the new owner of Dambulla Giants, Jawad Ghulam Rasool, Managing Director of the IPG Group said: “Q Khan brings with him the passion for cricket at a level that is rarely seen and we look forward to working with him and learning from his experiences.”

His most recent achievement was becoming a major sponsor for the historic MCC Tour to Pakistan in February 2020 along with being the Cricket Chairman and Club Vice President at Buckhurst Cricket Club which he has been actively involved for the past 20 years.Talking about the new ownership Q Khan said: “I am thrilled at this unique opportunity and am looking forward to applying the experiences I have garnered through my career in making Dambulla Giants a formidable team in the LPL.”

With the emphasis on clear leadership, teamwork, respect and enjoyment of the game, Q Khan and his team’s ultimate goal is to establish Dambulla Giants as one of the leading franchises in the league. HAMRO Foundation wants to inspire young people to fulfil their dreams, encourage leadership and team spirit, with the overall mission of helping them achieve their full potential in life through sport.

The inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) which was played in a bio-secure bubble at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota from November 26 till December 16, 2020, reached a cumulative audience of 557 million people through TV, digital-social space, and traditional media outlets. Sponsors enjoyed a media evaluation (visibility) of $54.5m and title sponsor MY11CIRCLE enjoyed a ROI of 9.85x. Winner of the first edition of LPL Jaffna Stallions tops the valuation chart with $3.98m followed by Galle Gladiators ($3.82m), Dambulla Kings ($3.54m) Colombo Kings ($3.44m) and Kandy Tuskers ($3.19m).

The LPL matches which were telecast live by Sky Sports, Sony Sports Network, Geo, PTV, and Willow TV in Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, UK, US, Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand saw 155 million people tuning in to catch live action. On social media, it achieved a reach of 218 million and LPL found 133478 mentions as the league came alive with each and every match with some scintillating performances on the ground.

